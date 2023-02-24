https://sputniknews.com/20230224/us-repatriates-two-brothers-held-at-guantanamo-detention-center-for-20-years-without-charges-1107754682.html
US Repatriates Two Brothers Held at Guantanamo Detention Center for 20 Years Without Charges
US Repatriates Two Brothers Held at Guantanamo Detention Center for 20 Years Without Charges
The US repatriated to Pakistan two more Guantanamo Bay detainees, reducing the number left to 32, the Pentagon said in a statement.
2023-02-24T01:38+0000
2023-02-24T01:38+0000
2023-02-24T01:38+0000
americas
guantanamo bay detention center
repatriation
pakistan
us
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/04/05/1082540984_0:29:3072:1757_1920x0_80_0_0_2968c9511c2ed9d76aa1d5089895bb15.jpg
The pair of individuals, who are being repatriated to Pakistan, have been identified as Abdul Rabbani and Mohammad Rabbani. The review board determined their detention was no longer necessary on May 13, 2021 and August 17, 2021, respectively.The Rabbani brothers were in US custody for nearly 20 years and never charged with a crime. A release issued by the Pentagon noted it was not until January 18, 2023 that Congress was notified by US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin of the agency's intention to repatriate both detainees.The New York Times, citing two officials, said they were arrested for allegedly operating a terrorist safe house in the wake of 9/11. The pair arrived to the detention center, located on the coast of Guantanamo Bay in Cuba, after being kept at a CIA-run black site in Afghanistan for 1.5 years, the report added. Described in US intelligence files as Pakistani nationals, the brothers were actually born and raised in Saudi Arabia and are ethnically Rohingya. The Pentagon said of the 32 detainees remaining, 18 are eligible for transfer, 12 are in the review or military commission process, and two have been convicted.
https://sputniknews.com/20230110/amnesty-international-urges-biden-to-close-guantanamo-on-21st-anniversary-of-camp-1106205044.html
americas
pakistan
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/04/05/1082540984_176:0:2907:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_d13288592312781fb143ae310fbc329c.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
guantanamo bay detention center, us, repatriation, pakistan,
guantanamo bay detention center, us, repatriation, pakistan,
US Repatriates Two Brothers Held at Guantanamo Detention Center for 20 Years Without Charges
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The US repatriated to Pakistan two more Guantanamo Bay detainees, reducing the number left to 32, the Pentagon said in a statement.
The pair of individuals, who are being repatriated to Pakistan, have been identified as Abdul Rabbani and Mohammad Rabbani. The review board determined their detention was no longer necessary on May 13, 2021 and August 17, 2021, respectively.
The Rabbani brothers were in US custody for nearly 20 years and never charged with a crime.
A release issued by the Pentagon noted it was not until January 18, 2023 that Congress was notified by US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin of the agency's intention to repatriate both detainees.
The New York Times, citing two officials, said they were arrested for allegedly operating a terrorist safe house in the wake of 9/11.
The pair arrived to the detention center, located on the coast of Guantanamo Bay in Cuba, after being kept at a CIA-run black site in Afghanistan for 1.5 years, the report added. Described in US intelligence files as Pakistani nationals, the brothers were actually born and raised in Saudi Arabia and are ethnically Rohingya.
The Pentagon said of the 32 detainees remaining, 18 are eligible for transfer, 12 are in the review or military commission process, and two have been convicted.