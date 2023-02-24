https://sputniknews.com/20230224/us-may-reportedly-send-nuclear-powered-aircraft-carrier-for-drills-with-south-korea-1107762721.html

US May Reportedly Send Nuclear-Powered Aircraft Carrier For Drills With South Korea

South Korea and the United States are discussing a possible deployment of a US nuclear-powered aircraft carrier during a joint military exercise in March, a South Korean news agency reported on Friday, citing sources.

The joint US-South Korean Freedom Shield military drills are scheduled to take place in March for the first time since 2018 as the countries are going to conduct field maneuvers, simulate fighting and participate in military games. If agreed, the US could send the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier to take part in the exercise, the news agency reported, adding that the South Korean Defense Ministry was yet to confirm the information. Last year, the US sent the USS Ronald Reagan aircraft carrier to a trilateral naval exercise with Japan and South Korea that took place in the Sea of Japan. In November, the defense officials from the two countries agreed to increase the intensity of the deployment of US major defense forces to the peninsula as part of their bilateral military cooperation. On Friday, Pyongyang warned that it may consider Washington's further hostile actions a "declaration of war."

