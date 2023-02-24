https://sputniknews.com/20230224/russian-ambassador-to-un-western-leaders-lied-in-past-keep-lying-now-1107780009.html

Russian Ambassador to UN: Western Leaders Lied in Past, Keep Lying Now

Russian Ambassador to UN: Western Leaders Lied in Past, Keep Lying Now

The leaders of the Western countries have repeatedly deceived Russia and want to do so at present, Russian Ambassador to the United Nations Vassily Nebenzia said on Friday.

2023-02-24T18:28+0000

2023-02-24T18:28+0000

2023-02-24T18:28+0000

world

russia

us

vasily nebenzya

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e7/02/18/1107779824_0:0:1876:1055_1920x0_80_0_0_1d9b798d0abacf06619747806b0f8a8a.jpg

"Western leaders lied to us then and want to continue deceiving us now," Nebenzia said during a meeting of the UN Security Council. Lies about the expansion of NATO and how much they spend on development were told by US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, the Russian ambassador added. Earlier in the meeting, Blinken said the United States is ready to engage in diplomatic efforts to end the conflict in Ukraine but added that what matters most is the nature of the peace that would ensue. The UN Security Council meeting was organized by Ukraine and its Western allies to mark the one year anniversary of Russia's special military operation. Numerous foreign affairs ministers and other officials from European countries arrived in New York to attend the meeting. Earlier on Friday, the White House announced additional sanctions against Russia, including an increase in tariffs on more than 100 Russian metals, minerals and chemical products worth approximately $2.8 billion.

https://sputniknews.com/20230221/putins-speech-russia-ready-to-protect-its-god-given-sovereignty--independence-scholar-says-1107675828.html

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

vassily nebenzia, russia, un security council, ukrainian crisis, ukrainian conflict