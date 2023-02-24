https://sputniknews.com/20230224/russian-ambassador-to-un-western-leaders-lied-in-past-keep-lying-now-1107780009.html
Russian Ambassador to UN: Western Leaders Lied in Past, Keep Lying Now
Russian Ambassador to UN: Western Leaders Lied in Past, Keep Lying Now
The leaders of the Western countries have repeatedly deceived Russia and want to do so at present, Russian Ambassador to the United Nations Vassily Nebenzia said on Friday.
"Western leaders lied to us then and want to continue deceiving us now," Nebenzia said during a meeting of the UN Security Council. Lies about the expansion of NATO and how much they spend on development were told by US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, the Russian ambassador added. Earlier in the meeting, Blinken said the United States is ready to engage in diplomatic efforts to end the conflict in Ukraine but added that what matters most is the nature of the peace that would ensue. The UN Security Council meeting was organized by Ukraine and its Western allies to mark the one year anniversary of Russia's special military operation. Numerous foreign affairs ministers and other officials from European countries arrived in New York to attend the meeting. Earlier on Friday, the White House announced additional sanctions against Russia, including an increase in tariffs on more than 100 Russian metals, minerals and chemical products worth approximately $2.8 billion.
The leaders of the Western countries have repeatedly deceived Russia and want to do so at present, Russian Ambassador to the United Nations Vassily Nebenzia said on Friday.
"Western leaders lied to us then and want to continue deceiving us now," Nebenzia said during a meeting of the UN Security Council.
Lies about the expansion of NATO
and how much they spend on development were told by US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, the Russian ambassador added.
Earlier in the meeting, Blinken said the United States is ready to engage in diplomatic efforts to end the conflict in Ukraine but added that what matters most is the nature of the peace that would ensue
.
The UN Security Council meeting was organized by Ukraine and its Western allies to mark the one year anniversary of Russia's special military operation.
Numerous foreign affairs ministers and other officials from European countries arrived in New York to attend the meeting.
Earlier on Friday, the White House announced additional sanctions against Russia, including an increase in tariffs on more than 100 Russian metals, minerals and chemical products worth approximately $2.8 billion.