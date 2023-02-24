International
WATCH LIVE: 'Peace Without Arms' Rally Takes Place in Germany's Dresden
- Sputnik International, 1920
Americas
Sputnik brings you all the latest breaking stories, expert analysis and videos from North and South America.
https://sputniknews.com/20230224/bolton-says-trump-would-withdraw-from-nato-if-reelected-1107780867.html
Bolton Says Trump Would Withdraw From NATO If Reelected
Bolton Says Trump Would Withdraw From NATO If Reelected
Former US President Donald Trump would withdraw from NATO if reelected in 2024, his former national security advisor John Bolton said on Friday.
2023-02-24T19:06+0000
2023-02-24T19:06+0000
americas
us
nato
john bolton
donald trump
2024 us presidential elections
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0c/0e/1105465898_0:0:3013:1696_1920x0_80_0_0_f6ea82f6b1d830c9eff13d1d78d53485.jpg
"If [Trump] were elected again, I think he would withdraw from NATO," Bolton said during an interview with The Washington Post. Bolton argued that the Republican party's continued adherence to Trump is the longest act of attempted suicide by a political party in history. Bolton announced last month that he was considering running for the 2024 election.
https://sputniknews.com/20230224/john-never-seen-a-war-he-didnt-like-bolton-lauds-bidens-purported-plan-to-send-troops-to-taiwan-1107765641.html
americas
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0c/0e/1105465898_0:0:2729:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_beb53f402c2e244febcdb70446218c97.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
donald trump, nato, us 2024 presidential election, john bolton
donald trump, nato, us 2024 presidential election, john bolton

Bolton Says Trump Would Withdraw From NATO If Reelected

19:06 GMT 24.02.2023
© Sputnik / Stringer / Go to the mediabankDonald Trump
Donald Trump - Sputnik International, 1920, 24.02.2023
© Sputnik / Stringer
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Former US President Donald Trump would withdraw from NATO if reelected in 2024, his former national security advisor John Bolton said on Friday.
"If [Trump] were elected again, I think he would withdraw from NATO," Bolton said during an interview with The Washington Post.
Bolton argued that the Republican party's continued adherence to Trump is the longest act of attempted suicide by a political party in history.
In this Sept. 30, 2019, file photo, former National security adviser John Bolton gestures while speakings at the Center for Strategic and International Studies in Washington. - Sputnik International, 1920, 24.02.2023
World
John ‘Never Seen a War He Didn’t Like’ Bolton Lauds Biden’s Purported Plan to Send Troops to Taiwan
10:41 GMT
Bolton announced last month that he was considering running for the 2024 election.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала