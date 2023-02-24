https://sputniknews.com/20230224/bolton-says-trump-would-withdraw-from-nato-if-reelected-1107780867.html
Bolton Says Trump Would Withdraw From NATO If Reelected
Former US President Donald Trump would withdraw from NATO if reelected in 2024, his former national security advisor John Bolton said on Friday.
"If [Trump] were elected again, I think he would withdraw from NATO," Bolton said during an interview with The Washington Post. Bolton argued that the Republican party's continued adherence to Trump is the longest act of attempted suicide by a political party in history. Bolton announced last month that he was considering running for the 2024 election.
