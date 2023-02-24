https://sputniknews.com/20230224/bolton-says-trump-would-withdraw-from-nato-if-reelected-1107780867.html

Bolton Says Trump Would Withdraw From NATO If Reelected

Bolton Says Trump Would Withdraw From NATO If Reelected

Former US President Donald Trump would withdraw from NATO if reelected in 2024, his former national security advisor John Bolton said on Friday.

2023-02-24T19:06+0000

2023-02-24T19:06+0000

2023-02-24T19:06+0000

americas

us

nato

john bolton

donald trump

2024 us presidential elections

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0c/0e/1105465898_0:0:3013:1696_1920x0_80_0_0_f6ea82f6b1d830c9eff13d1d78d53485.jpg

"If [Trump] were elected again, I think he would withdraw from NATO," Bolton said during an interview with The Washington Post. Bolton argued that the Republican party's continued adherence to Trump is the longest act of attempted suicide by a political party in history. Bolton announced last month that he was considering running for the 2024 election.

https://sputniknews.com/20230224/john-never-seen-a-war-he-didnt-like-bolton-lauds-bidens-purported-plan-to-send-troops-to-taiwan-1107765641.html

americas

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

donald trump, nato, us 2024 presidential election, john bolton