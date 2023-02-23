Video: Wisconsin Mall's Parking Garage Partially Collapses, No Injuries Reported
© Twitter/@rawsalertThe North Shore Fire and Rescue department was called to the Silver Spring parking garage at around noon on Thursday after a parking structure at Bayshore mall in Glendale, Wisconsin partially collapsed, damaging two cars.
The outdoor mall in Glendale features 84 stores and services on about 1,200,000 square feet of land, according to Malls.com.
Thankfully, no injuries have been reported following the partial collapse. The Milwaukee Fire Department, a special collapse team, and a heavy urban rescue team also addressed the incident.
A section of the third floor of the parking structure, which is located near Trader Joe’s and Kohl’s, collapsed into the first floor in a “pancake-like collapse,” said Chief Robert Witaker of the North Shore Fire and Rescue team.
The incident impacted two cars and affected the exit ramp that runs from the third floor down through the garage, pausing use of the parking structure for at least a month. Owners of the vehicles still inside the garage may also have to wait just as long to retrieve their cars.
“We dodged a bullet on this one, we certainly did,” Glendale Mayor Bryan Kennedy said of the collapse during the news conference.
Crews are working further to ensure that the structure will not continue to collapse.