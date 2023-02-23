International
Data sharing - Sputnik International, 1920
Viral
Find the latest viral stories, photos and videos at Sputnik!
https://sputniknews.com/20230223/video-wisconsin-malls-parking-garage-partially-collapses-no-injuries-reported-1107752818.html
Video: Wisconsin Mall's Parking Garage Partially Collapses, No Injuries Reported
Video: Wisconsin Mall's Parking Garage Partially Collapses, No Injuries Reported
The North Shore Fire and Rescue department was called to the Silver Spring parking garage at around noon on Thursday after a parking structure at Bayshore mall in Glendale, Wisconsin partially collapsed, damaging two cars.
2023-02-23T22:52+0000
2023-02-23T22:52+0000
viral
collapse
building collapse
collapse of buildings
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e7/02/17/1107752673_21:0:1258:696_1920x0_80_0_0_6796a5a9853bbfa68d9e0ae0864cc3d0.png
The North Shore Fire and Rescue department was called to the Silver Spring parking garage at around noon on Thursday after a parking structure at Bayshore mall in Glendale, Wisconsin partially collapsed, damaging two cars.Thankfully, no injuries have been reported following the partial collapse. The Milwaukee Fire Department, a special collapse team, and a heavy urban rescue team also addressed the incident.A section of the third floor of the parking structure, which is located near Trader Joe’s and Kohl’s, collapsed into the first floor in a “pancake-like collapse,” said Chief Robert Witaker of the North Shore Fire and Rescue team.The incident impacted two cars and affected the exit ramp that runs from the third floor down through the garage, pausing use of the parking structure for at least a month. Owners of the vehicles still inside the garage may also have to wait just as long to retrieve their cars.“We dodged a bullet on this one, we certainly did,” Glendale Mayor Bryan Kennedy said of the collapse during the news conference.Crews are working further to ensure that the structure will not continue to collapse.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Mary Manley
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/01/0b/1092187887_0:0:2048:2049_100x100_80_0_0_0c2cc4c84f89aff034cc55bb01fb6697.jpg
Mary Manley
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/01/0b/1092187887_0:0:2048:2049_100x100_80_0_0_0c2cc4c84f89aff034cc55bb01fb6697.jpg
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e7/02/17/1107752673_175:0:1103:696_1920x0_80_0_0_a713c5766980021c77696d704a5bc15d.png
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
wisconsin, parking garage, partial collapse, bayshore mall, gendale
wisconsin, parking garage, partial collapse, bayshore mall, gendale

Video: Wisconsin Mall's Parking Garage Partially Collapses, No Injuries Reported

22:52 GMT 23.02.2023
© Twitter/@rawsalertThe North Shore Fire and Rescue department was called to the Silver Spring parking garage at around noon on Thursday after a parking structure at Bayshore mall in Glendale, Wisconsin partially collapsed, damaging two cars.
The North Shore Fire and Rescue department was called to the Silver Spring parking garage at around noon on Thursday after a parking structure at Bayshore mall in Glendale, Wisconsin partially collapsed, damaging two cars. - Sputnik International, 1920, 23.02.2023
© Twitter/@rawsalert
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
- Sputnik International
Mary Manley
All materials
The outdoor mall in Glendale features 84 stores and services on about 1,200,000 square feet of land, according to Malls.com.
The North Shore Fire and Rescue department was called to the Silver Spring parking garage at around noon on Thursday after a parking structure at Bayshore mall in Glendale, Wisconsin partially collapsed, damaging two cars.
Thankfully, no injuries have been reported following the partial collapse. The Milwaukee Fire Department, a special collapse team, and a heavy urban rescue team also addressed the incident.
A section of the third floor of the parking structure, which is located near Trader Joe’s and Kohl’s, collapsed into the first floor in a “pancake-like collapse,” said Chief Robert Witaker of the North Shore Fire and Rescue team.
The incident impacted two cars and affected the exit ramp that runs from the third floor down through the garage, pausing use of the parking structure for at least a month. Owners of the vehicles still inside the garage may also have to wait just as long to retrieve their cars.
“We dodged a bullet on this one, we certainly did,” Glendale Mayor Bryan Kennedy said of the collapse during the news conference.
Crews are working further to ensure that the structure will not continue to collapse.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала