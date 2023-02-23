https://sputniknews.com/20230223/video-wisconsin-malls-parking-garage-partially-collapses-no-injuries-reported-1107752818.html

Video: Wisconsin Mall's Parking Garage Partially Collapses, No Injuries Reported

Video: Wisconsin Mall's Parking Garage Partially Collapses, No Injuries Reported

The North Shore Fire and Rescue department was called to the Silver Spring parking garage at around noon on Thursday after a parking structure at Bayshore mall in Glendale, Wisconsin partially collapsed, damaging two cars.

2023-02-23T22:52+0000

2023-02-23T22:52+0000

2023-02-23T22:52+0000

viral

collapse

building collapse

collapse of buildings

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e7/02/17/1107752673_21:0:1258:696_1920x0_80_0_0_6796a5a9853bbfa68d9e0ae0864cc3d0.png

The North Shore Fire and Rescue department was called to the Silver Spring parking garage at around noon on Thursday after a parking structure at Bayshore mall in Glendale, Wisconsin partially collapsed, damaging two cars.Thankfully, no injuries have been reported following the partial collapse. The Milwaukee Fire Department, a special collapse team, and a heavy urban rescue team also addressed the incident.A section of the third floor of the parking structure, which is located near Trader Joe’s and Kohl’s, collapsed into the first floor in a “pancake-like collapse,” said Chief Robert Witaker of the North Shore Fire and Rescue team.The incident impacted two cars and affected the exit ramp that runs from the third floor down through the garage, pausing use of the parking structure for at least a month. Owners of the vehicles still inside the garage may also have to wait just as long to retrieve their cars.“We dodged a bullet on this one, we certainly did,” Glendale Mayor Bryan Kennedy said of the collapse during the news conference.Crews are working further to ensure that the structure will not continue to collapse.

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Mary Manley https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/01/0b/1092187887_0:0:2048:2049_100x100_80_0_0_0c2cc4c84f89aff034cc55bb01fb6697.jpg

Mary Manley https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/01/0b/1092187887_0:0:2048:2049_100x100_80_0_0_0c2cc4c84f89aff034cc55bb01fb6697.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Mary Manley https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/01/0b/1092187887_0:0:2048:2049_100x100_80_0_0_0c2cc4c84f89aff034cc55bb01fb6697.jpg

wisconsin, parking garage, partial collapse, bayshore mall, gendale