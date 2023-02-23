https://sputniknews.com/20230223/putins-address-to-federal-assembly-receives-highest-public-praise-in-years-poll-shows-1107730815.html

Putin's Address to Federal Assembly Receives Highest Public Praise in Years, Poll Shows

An overwhelming 81% of Russians have given a 'positive' assessmentof President Putin's address to the Federal Assembly, poll shows.

President Vladimir Putin’s annual address to the Russian Federal Assembly, delivered on February 21, 2023, has been given a highly favourable assessment by viewers across the country, according to a survey by the Russian Public Opinion Research Center (VCIOM).Putin’s speech produced an overwhelmingly positive impression on a major part of participants of the poll, which was based on the perception of the address by 129 respondents watching the live broadcast in ten Russian cities: Moscow, St. Petersburg, Saratov, Volzhsky, Krasnodar, Ulyanovsk, Biysk, Yekaterinburg, Nizhny Novgorod, Perm. The survey, commissioned by the Social Research Expert Institute (EISI), resorted to the method of measuring the perception of video materials, with respondents' reactions recorded in real time. Multimedia equipment was used to record the reactions. After watching the live broadcast, the respondents answered the questions in a formalized questionnaire. On a scale of ten, the speech was given a 8,07 assessment. When asked of the overall impression that Putin's words made on them, 45 percent of participants stated it was overwhelmingly positive. Another 36 percent said the impression produced by the president's words was sooner positive than not. Participants had singled out the importance and significance of the issues that Vladimir Putin spoke about, both for themselves and their families.Vladimir Putin's speech was typically characterized as interesting by 52 percent of the participants of the poll, with just 30 percent of the opinion that a major part of the address was interesting.The Presidential Address was assessed as honest and sincere by 78 percent of respondents. The Russian leader experessed his position on a broad array of problems in a clear and understandable manner, believed 88 percent of the respondents.The poll showed that 84 percent of respondents acknowledged a “positive reaction” to the speech, as opposed to just 16 percent that registered a “negative” one.The information obtained from the results of the study is a reference and does not represent the opinion of the entire population of the Russian Federation.

