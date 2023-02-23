International
- Sputnik International, 1920
Russia
The latest news and stories from Russia. Stay tuned for updates and breaking news on defense, politics, economy and more.
https://sputniknews.com/20230223/putins-address-to-federal-assembly-receives-highest-public-praise-in-years-poll-shows-1107730815.html
Putin's Address to Federal Assembly Receives Highest Public Praise in Years, Poll Shows
Putin's Address to Federal Assembly Receives Highest Public Praise in Years, Poll Shows
An overwhelming 81% of Russians have given a 'positive' assessmentof President Putin's address to the Federal Assembly, poll shows.
2023-02-23T08:50+0000
2023-02-23T08:51+0000
russia
vladimir putin
annual address to the federal assembly
russia
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e7/02/15/1107652527_0:201:2929:1848_1920x0_80_0_0_fc2d36ffb421809ce3ea621f03735dd6.jpg
President Vladimir Putin’s annual address to the Russian Federal Assembly, delivered on February 21, 2023, has been given a highly favourable assessment by viewers across the country, according to a survey by the Russian Public Opinion Research Center (VCIOM).Putin’s speech produced an overwhelmingly positive impression on a major part of participants of the poll, which was based on the perception of the address by 129 respondents watching the live broadcast in ten Russian cities: Moscow, St. Petersburg, Saratov, Volzhsky, Krasnodar, Ulyanovsk, Biysk, Yekaterinburg, Nizhny Novgorod, Perm. The survey, commissioned by the Social Research Expert Institute (EISI), resorted to the method of measuring the perception of video materials, with respondents' reactions recorded in real time. Multimedia equipment was used to record the reactions. After watching the live broadcast, the respondents answered the questions in a formalized questionnaire. On a scale of ten, the speech was given a 8,07 assessment. When asked of the overall impression that Putin's words made on them, 45 percent of participants stated it was overwhelmingly positive. Another 36 percent said the impression produced by the president's words was sooner positive than not. Participants had singled out the importance and significance of the issues that Vladimir Putin spoke about, both for themselves and their families.Vladimir Putin's speech was typically characterized as interesting by 52 percent of the participants of the poll, with just 30 percent of the opinion that a major part of the address was interesting.The Presidential Address was assessed as honest and sincere by 78 percent of respondents. The Russian leader experessed his position on a broad array of problems in a clear and understandable manner, believed 88 percent of the respondents.The poll showed that 84 percent of respondents acknowledged a “positive reaction” to the speech, as opposed to just 16 percent that registered a “negative” one.The information obtained from the results of the study is a reference and does not represent the opinion of the entire population of the Russian Federation.
https://sputniknews.com/20230221/putins-speech-russia-ready-to-protect-its-god-given-sovereignty--independence-scholar-says-1107675828.html
https://sputniknews.com/20230221/president-vladimir-putin-delivers-annual-address-to-russian-parliament-1107648407.html
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Svetlana Ekimenko
Svetlana Ekimenko
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e7/02/15/1107652527_98:0:2829:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_7809ba05d11c9b2b836d4952353ecada.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
russia’s president vladimir putin, annual address to the federal assembly, measuring the perception of video materials, high assessment, respondents' reactions recorded in real time, honest, understandable speech, speech characterized as interesting, overall impression, overwhelmingly positive
russia’s president vladimir putin, annual address to the federal assembly, measuring the perception of video materials, high assessment, respondents' reactions recorded in real time, honest, understandable speech, speech characterized as interesting, overall impression, overwhelmingly positive

Putin's Address to Federal Assembly Receives Highest Public Praise in Years, Poll Shows

08:50 GMT 23.02.2023 (Updated: 08:51 GMT 23.02.2023)
© Sputnik / Maxim Blinov / Go to the mediabankRussian President Vladimir Putin speaks to the Federal Assembly. Tuesday, February 21, 2023.
Russian President Vladimir Putin speaks to the Federal Assembly. Tuesday, February 21, 2023. - Sputnik International, 1920, 23.02.2023
© Sputnik / Maxim Blinov
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
Svetlana Ekimenko
All materialsWrite to the author
Russia’s President Vladimir Putin delivered an annual address to the Federal Assembly on February 21, focused on the crisis in Ukraine and the broader global security crisis. A plethora of analysts have since applauded the remarkably well-rounded speech delivered in Putin’s trademark concise manner, addressing all aspects of Russia’s life.
President Vladimir Putin’s annual address to the Russian Federal Assembly, delivered on February 21, 2023, has been given a highly favourable assessment by viewers across the country, according to a survey by the Russian Public Opinion Research Center (VCIOM).
Putin’s speech produced an overwhelmingly positive impression on a major part of participants of the poll, which was based on the perception of the address by 129 respondents watching the live broadcast in ten Russian cities: Moscow, St. Petersburg, Saratov, Volzhsky, Krasnodar, Ulyanovsk, Biysk, Yekaterinburg, Nizhny Novgorod, Perm.
The survey, commissioned by the Social Research Expert Institute (EISI), resorted to the method of measuring the perception of video materials, with respondents' reactions recorded in real time. Multimedia equipment was used to record the reactions. After watching the live broadcast, the respondents answered the questions in a formalized questionnaire.
On a scale of ten, the speech was given a 8,07 assessment. When asked of the overall impression that Putin's words made on them, 45 percent of participants stated it was overwhelmingly positive. Another 36 percent said the impression produced by the president's words was sooner positive than not.
Participants had singled out the importance and significance of the issues that Vladimir Putin spoke about, both for themselves and their families.
Vladimir Putin's speech was typically characterized as interesting by 52 percent of the participants of the poll, with just 30 percent of the opinion that a major part of the address was interesting.
Russian President Vladimir Putin attends an Orthodox Christmas service - Sputnik International, 1920, 21.02.2023
Analysis
Putin's Speech: Russia Ready to Protect Its God-Given Sovereignty & Independence, Scholar Says
21 February, 17:46 GMT
The Presidential Address was assessed as honest and sincere by 78 percent of respondents. The Russian leader experessed his position on a broad array of problems in a clear and understandable manner, believed 88 percent of the respondents.
The poll showed that 84 percent of respondents acknowledged a “positive reaction” to the speech, as opposed to just 16 percent that registered a “negative” one.
As compared to the previous annual address, given in 2021, the President's speech on February 21, 2023 ranks as boasting the highest appraisal, the survey by VCIOM showed.
The information obtained from the results of the study is a reference and does not represent the opinion of the entire population of the Russian Federation.
President Vladimir Putin Delivers Annual Address to Russian Parliament - Sputnik International, 1920, 21.02.2023
Russia
Full Speech: President Vladimir Putin's Annual Address to Federal Assembly
21 February, 08:57 GMT
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала