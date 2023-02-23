International
- Sputnik International, 1920
Nord Stream Sabotage
On September 26, the Nord Stream AG operator registered a rapid gas pressure drop on the Nord Stream 2 pipeline, and Nord Stream 1 followed soon after. Sweden and Denmark said that they had detected underwater blasts in the area. The operator already called the damage to the system "unprecedented".
https://sputniknews.com/20230223/germanys-wintershall-dea-says-completely-wrote-off-its-share-in-nord-stream-after-blasts-1107736270.html
Germany's Wintershall Dea Says Completely Wrote Off Its Share in Nord Stream After Blasts
Germany's Wintershall Dea Says Completely Wrote Off Its Share in Nord Stream After Blasts
German energy company Wintershall Dea said on Thursday that it had completely written off its share in the Nord Stream project after the blasts at the gas pipelines.
2023-02-23T11:07+0000
2023-02-23T11:07+0000
nord stream sabotage
russia
germany
nord stream
nord stream ag
nord stream 2
nord stream 1
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/07/08/1097116390_0:130:2501:1536_1920x0_80_0_0_ebd8c7b47b157e7bff7f2d0ee239f4e2.jpg
"Due to the geopolitical situation, it is impossible to predict the timing and costs of restoring the gas transmission infrastructure and, consequently, Wintershall Dea has written off its investment in full," the company said in a statement.In September 2022, underwater blasts occurred at three of the four strings of the Nord Stream 1 and 2 underwater pipelines built to carry a combined 110 billion cubic meters of Russian gas to Europe annually. Germany, Denmark, and Sweden launched separate investigations into the incident.On February 8, Pulitzer Prize-winning US investigative journalist Seymour Hersh published a report saying that US Navy divers had planted explosives to destroy the Nord Stream pipelines during NATO Baltops exercises in the summer of 2022. Norway activated the bombs three months later, according to the journalist. The US government has repeatedly denied its involvement in the sabotaging of the Russian pipelines, while the Russian government has demanded an open investigation.
https://sputniknews.com/20230216/new-corroborating-evidence-emerges-showing-us-trace-behind-nord-stream-blasts-1107514989.html
russia
germany
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/07/08/1097116390_140:0:2359:1664_1920x0_80_0_0_83ae3b8a5da6a1ffbff748cf5d0c6d2f.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
nord stream sabotage, nord stream explosion, russian gas pipeline, germany, wintershall dea, nord stream 1, nord stream 2, nord stream ag
nord stream sabotage, nord stream explosion, russian gas pipeline, germany, wintershall dea, nord stream 1, nord stream 2, nord stream ag

Germany's Wintershall Dea Says Completely Wrote Off Its Share in Nord Stream After Blasts

11:07 GMT 23.02.2023
© Sputnik / Grigory Sysoev / Go to the mediabankThe Nord Stream gas pipeline in the German town of Lubmin.
The Nord Stream gas pipeline in the German town of Lubmin. - Sputnik International, 1920, 23.02.2023
© Sputnik / Grigory Sysoev
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - German energy company Wintershall Dea said on Thursday that it had completely written off its share in the Nord Stream project after the blasts at the gas pipelines.
"Due to the geopolitical situation, it is impossible to predict the timing and costs of restoring the gas transmission infrastructure and, consequently, Wintershall Dea has written off its investment in full," the company said in a statement.
Screengrab of video by Swedish media showing underwater drone footage of damaged Nord Stream pipeline. - Sputnik International, 1920, 16.02.2023
Nord Stream Sabotage
New Corroborating Evidence Emerges Showing US Trace Behind Nord Stream Blasts
16 February, 17:41 GMT
In September 2022, underwater blasts occurred at three of the four strings of the Nord Stream 1 and 2 underwater pipelines built to carry a combined 110 billion cubic meters of Russian gas to Europe annually. Germany, Denmark, and Sweden launched separate investigations into the incident.
On February 8, Pulitzer Prize-winning US investigative journalist Seymour Hersh published a report saying that US Navy divers had planted explosives to destroy the Nord Stream pipelines during NATO Baltops exercises in the summer of 2022. Norway activated the bombs three months later, according to the journalist.
The US government has repeatedly denied its involvement in the sabotaging of the Russian pipelines, while the Russian government has demanded an open investigation.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала