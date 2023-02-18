https://sputniknews.com/20230218/why-the-corporate-press-is-ignoring-nord-stream-sabotage-reporting-1107557958.html

Why the Corporate Press is Ignoring Nord Stream Sabotage Reporting

In this episode of By Any Means Necessary, hosts Sean Blackmon and Jacquie Luqman are joined by Rusty Sloan, member of the Jailhouse Justice Coalition to discuss an FBI investigation into deaths at the Harris County Jail in Houston, Texas, why nothing has been done until now despite the jail’s long record of abuse, how the jail uses technical language to hide the severity of the conditions in the jail and attribute deaths to other agencies, and how the Jailhouse Justice coalition is fighting back against this abuse.In the second segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Jose Luis Granados Ceja, Staff writer and podcast host at Venezuelanalysis.com to discuss a shift in Washington’s orientation toward overthrowing the government of Venezuela following the ouster of Juan Guaido, what’s really driving the emphasis on negotiations as the US and its allies continue their campaign of hybrid warfare, how the Venezuelan government and the Venezuelan people are resisting this hybrid warfare and strengthening the Bolivarian revolution, and how the hybrid warfare campaign is continuing through the actions of the US and the UK.In the third segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Miguel Garcia of the ANTICONQUISTA Collective, also the host and creator of the Sports as a Weapon podcast to discuss why Eric Bieniemy, Offensive Coordinator for the Super Bowl champions Kansas City Chiefs, continues to be ignored by NFL teams looking for head coaches, how deeply rooted the issue of racism is in the NFL and what it would take to eliminate it, and a labor action by the Canadian Women’s National Soccer team over issues of unequal pay and playing and training conditions.Later in the show, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Ted Rall, award-winning editorial cartoonist and columnist, and author of the graphic novel, "The Stringer," to discuss the media blackout on Seymour Hersh’s reporting on an alleged US plot to sabotage the Nord Stream pipeline, recent reporting on how the corporate press ran with the Russiagate narrative and how that reporting contributed to anti-Russia sentiments that set the groundwork for intervention in Ukraine, and where things stand with Ukraine as the conflict approaches its anniversary.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.

