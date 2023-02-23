International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputniknews.com/20230223/do-as-i-say-but-not-as-i-do-bill-gates-slammed-as-climate-hypocrite-over-private-jet-1107731586.html
'Do As I Say, But Not As I Do?' Bill Gates Slammed as 'Climate Hypocrite' Over Private Jet
'Do As I Say, But Not As I Do?' Bill Gates Slammed as 'Climate Hypocrite' Over Private Jet
Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates has been slammed as a 'climate hypocrite' over use of a private jet.
2023-02-23T10:45+0000
2023-02-23T10:45+0000
world
bill gates
private jet
microsoft
australia
climate change
pollution
carbon emissions
lowy institute for international policy
greenhouse gas
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e7/02/17/1107731389_0:159:3079:1890_1920x0_80_0_0_23a7098e436c35959f3e7a39e61c1983.jpg
Microsoft co-founder and philanthropist Bill Gates may be a passionate advocate for a “greener” world, but his taste for luxury private jet travel has earned him the derisive nickname of a “climate hypocrite.”The fact that the multibillionaire continues to fervently preach the urgency of lowering emissions to other countries, like he did recently in Australia, while hopping onto his Gulfstream jet, believed to burn around 1,700 liters of fuel per hour, has his critics up in arms. His "do as i say, not as i do" approach was slammed as typical of the mega-rich. Gates' recent remark that he "was not part of the problem" because he spends billions of dollars on climate innovation also failed to sway the opinion of his disparagers. Bill Gates recently faced his detractors, saying in February 2023 in an in-depth UK interview:As part of the interview, Gates visited a remote region in Kenya, where he reportedly supports local farms and hospitals through his charitable foundation.He also said: Bill Gates has been vocal in arguing for the need to "avoid a climate disaster," repeatedly saying that greenhouse gases that trap heat in the atmosphere need to be "zeroed out." Breakthrough Energy Ventures (BEV), founded by the Gates in in 2015, is an organization supporting and funding new technologies tailored to fighting climate change. Specifically in Australia, Bill Gates has invested in Rumin8, an Australian climate technology start-up, hoping to bring change to the methane-emitting animal agriculture industry. A lab-grown feed additive is being developed by the start-up that is aimed at making cows create less gas, thereby lowering methane emissions.
https://sputniknews.com/20230123/bill-gates-invests-in-start-up-trying-to-cut-methane-emissions-in-cows-1106605985.html
australia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Svetlana Ekimenko
Svetlana Ekimenko
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e7/02/17/1107731389_173:0:2904:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_b52eea7204070971d5c75dab2ca48104.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
microsoft co-founder, bill gate, climate hypocrite, use of private jet, lowering emissions, private jet travel, carbon footprint, climate innovation
microsoft co-founder, bill gate, climate hypocrite, use of private jet, lowering emissions, private jet travel, carbon footprint, climate innovation

'Do As I Say, But Not As I Do?' Bill Gates Slammed as 'Climate Hypocrite' Over Private Jet

10:45 GMT 23.02.2023
© AFP 2023 / JUSTIN TALLISMicrosoft founder Bill Gates during visit with Britain's Prime Minister Rishi Sunak at Imperial College University, London, on February 15, 2023.
Microsoft founder Bill Gates during visit with Britain's Prime Minister Rishi Sunak at Imperial College University, London, on February 15, 2023. - Sputnik International, 1920, 23.02.2023
© AFP 2023 / JUSTIN TALLIS
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
Svetlana Ekimenko
All materialsWrite to the author
Bill Gates, who owns four private jets reportedly worth $194 million, including two Gulfstream G650ERs, recently flew to Australia to lecture the country on the "huge role" it has to play in combating climate change, but critics were unimpressed.
Microsoft co-founder and philanthropist Bill Gates may be a passionate advocate for a “greener” world, but his taste for luxury private jet travel has earned him the derisive nickname of a “climate hypocrite.”
The fact that the multibillionaire continues to fervently preach the urgency of lowering emissions to other countries, like he did recently in Australia, while hopping onto his Gulfstream jet, believed to burn around 1,700 liters of fuel per hour, has his critics up in arms. His "do as i say, not as i do" approach was slammed as typical of the mega-rich. Gates' recent remark that he "was not part of the problem" because he spends billions of dollars on climate innovation also failed to sway the opinion of his disparagers.
© Photo : TwitterTwitter screenshot.
Twitter screenshot. - Sputnik International, 1920, 23.02.2023
Twitter screenshot.
© Photo : Twitter
© Photo : TwitterTwitter screenshot.
Twitter screenshot. - Sputnik International, 1920, 23.02.2023
Twitter screenshot.
© Photo : Twitter
© Photo : TwitterTwitter screenshot.
Twitter screenshot. - Sputnik International, 1920, 23.02.2023
Twitter screenshot.
© Photo : Twitter
© Photo : TwitterTwitter screenshot.
Twitter screenshot. - Sputnik International, 1920, 23.02.2023
Twitter screenshot.
© Photo : Twitter
© Photo : TwitterTwitter screenshot.
Twitter screenshot. - Sputnik International, 1920, 23.02.2023
Twitter screenshot.
© Photo : Twitter
© Photo : TwitterTwitter screenshot purportedly showing jet owned by Bill Gates at at Sydney airport.
Twitter screenshot purportedly showing jet owned by Bill Gates at at Sydney airport. - Sputnik International, 1920, 23.02.2023
Twitter screenshot purportedly showing jet owned by Bill Gates at at Sydney airport.
© Photo : Twitter
Bill Gates recently faced his detractors, saying in February 2023 in an in-depth UK interview:

"Well, I buy the gold standard of funding Climeworks to do direct air capture that far exceeds my family's carbon footprint... And I spend billions of dollars on climate innovation. So you know, should I stay at home and not come to Kenya and learn about farming and malaria?"

As part of the interview, Gates visited a remote region in Kenya, where he reportedly supports local farms and hospitals through his charitable foundation.
He also said:
"I'm comfortable with the idea that not only am I not part of the problem by paying for the offsets, but also through the billions that my Breakthrough Energy group is spending, that I'm part of the solution."
A cow - Sputnik International, 1920, 23.01.2023
Science & Tech
Bill Gates Invests in Start-up Trying to Cut Methane Emissions in Cows
23 January, 09:58 GMT
Bill Gates has been vocal in arguing for the need to "avoid a climate disaster," repeatedly saying that greenhouse gases that trap heat in the atmosphere need to be "zeroed out." Breakthrough Energy Ventures (BEV), founded by the Gates in in 2015, is an organization supporting and funding new technologies tailored to fighting climate change. Specifically in Australia, Bill Gates has invested in Rumin8, an Australian climate technology start-up, hoping to bring change to the methane-emitting animal agriculture industry. A lab-grown feed additive is being developed by the start-up that is aimed at making cows create less gas, thereby lowering methane emissions.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала