Bill Gates Complained to Tech Companies Over COVID-19 Plot Claims About Him: Report

Billionaire entrepreneur Bill Gates has revealed that he complained to high tech companies about conspiracy theories on social media linking him to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Australian Broadcasting Corporation (ABC) said in a report on Monday.
Some of the conspiracy theories alleged that Gates pushed mandating the COVID-19 vaccines in order to profit, to enforce a system of electronic surveillance and control and even for the purposes of depopulation, among others. Gates described the allegations as false stories and silly misinformation, the report said. The Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation has donated $751 million to the UN World Health Organization to fight the COVID-19 pandemic - a sum larger than any provided by national governments with exception of Germany, the report added.
17:06 GMT 30.01.2023
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Billionaire entrepreneur Bill Gates has revealed that he complained to high tech companies about conspiracy theories on social media linking him to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Australian Broadcasting Corporation (ABC) said in a report on Monday.
Some of the conspiracy theories alleged that Gates pushed mandating the COVID-19 vaccines in order to profit, to enforce a system of electronic surveillance and control and even for the purposes of depopulation, among others.
Gates described the allegations as false stories and silly misinformation, the report said.
The Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation has donated $751 million to the UN World Health Organization to fight the COVID-19 pandemic - a sum larger than any provided by national governments with exception of Germany, the report added.
