Disgraced Producer Harvey Weinstein Sentenced to 16 Years in Jail for 2013 Rape, Sexual Assault

Former Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein has been sentenced to 16 years in prison for raping and assaulting a woman in Los Angeles in 2013.

The sentence comes on top of the 23-year prison term that Weinstein is already serving after being convicted in 2020 in New York on separate charges of rape and assault. Weinstein was convicted by a Los Angeles jury in December on three of seven counts of rape and sexual assault: forcible rape, forcible oral copulation and sexual penetration by a foreign object. The three charges all relate to one accuser, who has been referred to as Jane Doe 1 in court and who says Weinstein assaulted her at a hotel in February 2013 while she was in town to participate in the Los Angeles Italia Film Festival.Weinstein was not convicted on the other four counts, which hinged on the testimony of four women who accused him of assaulting them between 2004 and 2013. Ahead of the sentencing, the Weinstein team attempted to have the case thrown out on the basis that the jury had been improperly instructed throughout the trial; however, the proceeding judge rejected the requestA firestorm erupted in Hollywood in 2017 after Weinstein, once considered one of the most influential film producers in the United States, was accused of sexual assault and harassment by dozens of women, including celebrities Angelina Jolie, Uma Thurman and Ashley Judd. Weinstein was subsequently fired from his own company amid the scandal, which was promptly followed by an investigation launched by authorities in New York. The disgraced film producer has rejected the accusations and maintained his innocence since allegations first surfaced. He is presently also appealing the 2020 New York conviction.The allegations against Weinstein inspired the online #MeToo movement aimed at combating sexual harassment and assault.

