https://sputniknews.com/20220725/book-harvey-weinstein-thought-he-was-attractive-despite-deformed-genitalia-and-bad-hygiene-1097763132.html

Book: Harvey Weinstein Thought He Was Attractive Despite 'Deformed' Genitalia and 'Bad Hygiene'

Book: Harvey Weinstein Thought He Was Attractive Despite 'Deformed' Genitalia and 'Bad Hygiene'

Hollywood movie mogul Harvey Weinstein is currently serving a 23-year sentence after being convicted of rape in 2020. Dozens of renowned Hollywood actresses... 25.07.2022, Sputnik International

2022-07-25T08:05+0000

2022-07-25T08:05+0000

2022-07-25T08:05+0000

viral

harvey weinstein

us

sexual harassment

hollywood

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107844/41/1078444100_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_0ce2e3ab0cd754064fffede55fc37fa4.jpg

The victims of convicted sex offender and ex-movie producer Harvey Weinstein would often find him appalling and repellent, mainly due to his bad hygiene and "deformed intersex genitalia," author Ken Auletta asserted in his new book 'Hollywood Ending: Harvey Weinstein and the Culture of Silence' cited by Fox News.The book features some graphic descriptions of Harvey's less-than-attractive features, which were provided to the author by some of his alleged victims. Among such descriptions are claims that Weinstein smelled of "poop" and had blackheads across his back with an "uncomfortable" texture. The one who claimed that Weinstein's genitalia is "deformed and intersex" was Jessica Mann, who delivered her bombshell testimony in a New York courtroom in 2020.Auletta described Weinstein as a "beast" who did not see anything wrong with how he treated women. According to the disgraced movie producer, the author suggested, those were all "consensual affairs", with women wanting something from him (roles), and him wanting something from them (sex).Weinstein's colleagues, Auletta said, were scared to expose him because they feared the movie mogul would "attack or castigate" them. Last year, the disgraced movie executive was extradited to California, where he is awaiting trial on charges that he assaulted several women in Los Angeles and Beverly Hills between 2004 and 2013. In 2020, he was sentenced to 23 years behind bars for raping an actress in 2013 and sexually assaulting a production assistant at his apartment in 2006.

hollywood

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

viral, harvey weinstein, us, sexual harassment, hollywood