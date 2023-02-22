https://sputniknews.com/20230222/us-navy-blames-rookie-pilot-for-disastrous-f-35-crash-that-saw-jet-plummet-into-south-china-sea-1107684556.html

US Navy Blames Rookie Pilot for Disastrous F-35 Crash That Saw Jet Plummet Into South China Sea

US Navy Blames Rookie Pilot for Disastrous F-35 Crash That Saw Jet Plummet Into South China Sea

A crash which left six US Navy sailors injured and left an F-35C Lighting II Joint Strike Fighter at the bottom of the South China Sea was caused by a mistake made by the pilot during landing, a Navy investigation found.

2023-02-22T04:15+0000

2023-02-22T04:15+0000

2023-02-22T04:15+0000

military

us navy

f-35

south china sea

investigation

rookie

pilot error

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e7/02/0e/1107395465_0:149:3053:1866_1920x0_80_0_0_8544cbb2aac5be62d50b858eff31f2be.jpg

A crash which left six US Navy sailors injured and left an F-35C Lighting II Joint Strike Fighter at the bottom of the South China Sea was caused by a mistake made by the pilot during landing, a Navy investigation found.“The mishap pilot (MP) attempted an expedited recovery breaking overhead the carrier, an approved and common maneuver, but the MP had never performed this maneuver before and it reduced the amount of time to configure the aircraft and conduct landing checks,” investigators claimed.“As a result of the compressed timeline and the MP's lack of familiarity with the maneuver, the MP lost situational awareness and failed to complete his landing checklist,” the recently-released report concludes.According to the US Naval Institute, “the investigation found that the F-35C pilot… was on his first deployment.”The error led to not only the total loss of the jet, but also forced the Navy to embark on a costly salvage mission over its apparent concerns that the Chinese military could be interested in recovering the craft.Lockheed Martin reportedly charges $94.4 million for the F-35C carrier variant. The much-maligned stealth fighter program has faced heavy criticism for its ongoing failures and enormous cost overruns.Those condemnations have intensified in the past several years as multiple jets suffered critical failures in high-profile incidents.In January, the Pentagon announced it was suspending deliveries of the F-35 engine used by the fighters after the pilot of an F-35B was forced to eject while crash-landing into the runway at a Texas air base last December. Just two months earlier, another F-35 pilot was forced to eject in Utah.

https://sputniknews.com/20220303/us-recovers-f-35-fighter-jet-that-fell-into-south-china-sea-earlier-this-year-1093563293.html

south china sea

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Wyatt Reed

Wyatt Reed

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Wyatt Reed

us navy, f-35, south china sea, f-35 jet falls into south china sea, us navy investigation, pilot error