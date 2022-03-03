https://sputniknews.com/20220303/us-recovers-f-35-fighter-jet-that-fell-into-south-china-sea-earlier-this-year-1093563293.html

US Recovers F-35 Fighter Jet That Fell Into South China Sea Earlier This Year

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The United States recovered an F-35 fighter jet that crashed into the South China Sea in late January the US Navy said on Thursday. 03.03.2022, Sputnik International

us

us navy

f-35

south china sea

"US 7th Fleet’s Task Force (CTF) 75 and Naval Sea Systems Command (NAVSEA) successfully retrieved the F-35C Lightning II aircraft which crashed earlier this year in the South China Sea, March 2," the Navy said in a press release.The F-35 jet crashed on 24 January during a landing attempt on the USS Carl Vinson following a routine flight operation in the South China Sea.The Navy said it recovered the wreckage from a depth of about 12,400-feet.The aircraft will be delivered to a nearby US military base for further help with the ongoing investigation of the crash and possibly taken to the United States.

