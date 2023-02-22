International
Russian President Putin Meets China's Top Diplomat Wang Yi
- Sputnik International, 1920
Africa
Get the latest Africa news from Sputnik: breaking news, photos, videos, analysis, and features.
https://sputniknews.com/20230222/south-africa-to-increase-national-minimum-hourly-wage-by-96-1107690370.html
South Africa to Increase National Minimum Hourly Wage by 9.6%
South Africa to Increase National Minimum Hourly Wage by 9.6%
This article is about South African Labor and Employment Minister Thulas Nxesi announcing in the official Government Gazette that the national minimum wage will be raised by 9.6%, coming into effect as soon as by next month.
2023-02-22T09:58+0000
2023-02-22T10:49+0000
africa
southern africa
south africa
minimum wage
budget
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e7/02/16/1107690765_0:161:3071:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_dfa8b2638a43615c4656804e949658fb.jpg
South African Labor and Employment Minister Thulas Nxesi announced on Tuesday in the official Government Gazette that the national minimum wage will be raised by 9.6 percent and will come into effect as soon as next month.The increase, which is almost two times higher than the inflation rate of 5.4 percent forecast by the country’s central bank for the next year, will see the minimum wage increasing to 25.42 rand ($1.39) an hour from 23.19 rand.The labor minister's announcement came a day before the finance ministry presented the country’s annual budget, where a more detailed view of the minimum wage is expected to be included.South Africa's Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana is expected to address the nation on Wednesday to unveil the country's budget for the 2023 fiscal year, according to South African media. Godongwana is predicted to give updates and forecasts on the country's revenue, expenditure and economic growth.The minster might also outline a plan for the government of President Cyril Ramaphosa to participate in the debt of the state-owned power company Eskom, which produces nearly 95 percent of the country's electricity.
africa
southern africa
south africa
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Muhammad Osman
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/0e/1080170965_2:0:2050:2048_100x100_80_0_0_1de8233c87df0979e7e74f61b6ffacad.jpg
Muhammad Osman
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/0e/1080170965_2:0:2050:2048_100x100_80_0_0_1de8233c87df0979e7e74f61b6ffacad.jpg
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e7/02/16/1107690765_169:0:2900:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_91359014dec9fda110270597256b31fb.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
south africa, minimum hourly wage, minimum wage, minimum wage in south africa, south africa minimum wage increase, minimum wage increase, budget, 2023 budget, 2023,
south africa, minimum hourly wage, minimum wage, minimum wage in south africa, south africa minimum wage increase, minimum wage increase, budget, 2023 budget, 2023,

South Africa to Increase National Minimum Hourly Wage by 9.6%

09:58 GMT 22.02.2023 (Updated: 10:49 GMT 22.02.2023)
© AFP 2023 / MICHELE SPATARIEmployees prepare an appetiser in the Kruger Shalati hotel kitchen during dinner service in Skukuza, Kruger National Park, on April 3, 2022.
Employees prepare an appetiser in the Kruger Shalati hotel kitchen during dinner service in Skukuza, Kruger National Park, on April 3, 2022. - Sputnik International, 1920, 22.02.2023
© AFP 2023 / MICHELE SPATARI
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
Muhammad Nooh Osman - Sputnik International
Muhammad Osman
Writer/Editor
All materials
The South African nation is awaiting the speech of the country’s finance minister, Enoch Godongwana, due on Wednesday, where he is expected to present South Africa's budget for the 2023 fiscal year that would probably provide hints on where the financial policy of President Cyril Ramaphosa's government is headed.
South African Labor and Employment Minister Thulas Nxesi announced on Tuesday in the official Government Gazette that the national minimum wage will be raised by 9.6 percent and will come into effect as soon as next month.
The increase, which is almost two times higher than the inflation rate of 5.4 percent forecast by the country’s central bank for the next year, will see the minimum wage increasing to 25.42 rand ($1.39) an hour from 23.19 rand.
The labor minister's announcement came a day before the finance ministry presented the country’s annual budget, where a more detailed view of the minimum wage is expected to be included.
South Africa's Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana is expected to address the nation on Wednesday to unveil the country's budget for the 2023 fiscal year, according to South African media. Godongwana is predicted to give updates and forecasts on the country's revenue, expenditure and economic growth.
The minster might also outline a plan for the government of President Cyril Ramaphosa to participate in the debt of the state-owned power company Eskom, which produces nearly 95 percent of the country's electricity.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала