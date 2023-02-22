https://sputniknews.com/20230222/russias-rostec-ramps-up-deliveries-of-advanced-weapons-to-russian-military-1107711428.html

Russia's Rostec Ramps Up Deliveries of Advanced Weapons to Russian Military

Russia's Rostec Ramps Up Deliveries of Advanced Weapons to Russian Military

The Moscow-based defense conglomerate consists of over 800 subsidiaries and scientific research institutes, and is involved in the production everything from Su-57 fighters to Armata tanks and electronic warfare equipment.

2023-02-22T15:43+0000

2023-02-22T15:43+0000

2023-02-22T16:16+0000

military

rostec

russia

vladimir putin

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/07/14/1083425027_0:123:3207:1927_1920x0_80_0_0_54b4e9e407a685cdf3118b153dfdca65.jpg

Rostec has ramped up the delivery of equipment for the state defense order “many times over” during the course of the special military operation in Ukraine, the company has announced.The defense giant said it is “fully fulfilling” its obligations under the state defense order, and that in some sectors, the delivery of military supplies “has increased many times over.”“At the same time, we continue to improve our technologies and designs,” the company said.During his address to the Federal Assembly on Tuesday, President Vladimir Putin expressed gratitude to the workers and engineers at Russia’s defense companies, “who are now working almost around-the-clock, in several shifts,” in providing the military with the equipment and weapons they need for the special operation.Russian drone maker ZALA Aero Group, a subsidiary of Rostec’s Kalashnikov Concern, is the developer of the Lancet and KUB drone designs. The Lancet is a loitering munition/suicide drone first unveiled at the ARMY-2019 military expo in 2019, and combat tested against jihadist militants in Syria in 2020 and 2021. The Lancet and the delta-wing design KUB-UAV strike drone were deployed in Ukraine last year. The drones operate at speeds of between 110 and 130 km per hour, have a useful payload of between three and five kilograms, and a range of up to 40 km.The Russian military deployed new, long-range Tornado-S MLRS rounds with a firing range up to 120 km in Ukraine last year, with the shells featuring both an inertial navigation control system and satellite navigation, and aerodynamic rudders which improve glide properties.The Ukraine crisis has eaten up vast stocks of weapons and ammunition, starting with equipment left over from the Cold War and gradually scaling up to some of the latest equipment fielded by the NATO and Russian armies. The United States and its allies sent tens of billions of dollars in military equipment to Kiev in 2022, and have pledged to continue to ramp up support in 2023, notwithstanding domestic economic crises and spiking energy costs in Europe. In a photo-op visit to Kiev on Monday, US President Joe Biden boasted that the West has committed "nearly 700 tanks and thousands of armored vehicles, 1,000 artillery systems, more than two million rounds of artillery ammunition, more than 50 advanced launch rocket systems, anti-ship and air defense systems" to the "defense" of Ukraine.In his speech to lawmakers on Tuesday, President Putin estimated that the US and its allies have already spent over $150 billion "helping and arming" Ukraine, while committing far, far less for its much-touted global initiatives such as aid to poor countries, fighting poverty, working for sustainable development and protection of the environment.Russia is expected to spend about 4.98 trillion rubles ($66.1 billion) on defense in 2023. By comparison, NATO defense spending reached about $1.2 trillion in 2022, and is set to see a further rise during the current year.

https://sputniknews.com/20230127/russia-developing-swarm-attack-drones-for-battlefield-rostec-ceo-reveals-1106765908.html

https://sputniknews.com/20211228/russia-offers-india-to-develop-new-tank-based-on-armata-military-agency-says-1091855976.html

https://sputniknews.com/20230210/former-acting-us-defense-secretary-cut-military-spending-by-half-stop-hyping-china-threat-1107332069.html

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

rostec, arms deliveries, weapons production, weapons