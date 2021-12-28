https://sputniknews.com/20211228/russia-offers-india-to-develop-new-tank-based-on-armata-military-agency-says-1091855976.html

Russia Offers India to Develop New Tank Based on Armata, Military Agency Says

Moscow has offered New Delhi to develop a new Indian combat tank on the basis of the Russian Armata platform, the spokeswoman for Russia's Federal Service for Military-Technical Cooperation, Valeria Reshetnikova, told Sputnik

Russia plans to launch serial supplies of the T-14 Armata tank in 2022. With its combat module unmanned and completely remote-controlled, its crew can remain isolated from the fuel section and munitions. Its weapons include a 125-mm smooth-bore cannon and a 7.62-mm machine gun.

