Russia Offers India to Develop New Tank Based on Armata, Military Agency Says

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Moscow has offered New Delhi to develop a new Indian combat tank on the basis of the Russian Armata platform, the spokeswoman for Russia's Federal Service for Military-Technical Cooperation, Valeria Reshetnikova, told Sputnik.
"Taking into account Indian military plans on starting the development of a new combat tank, in the framework of a recently held Russian-Indian intergovernmental commission on military-technical cooperation and Russian-Indian summit, Indian counterparts were offered new directions of cooperation, including the development of armoured fighting vehicles based of the Armata platform and on customers' technical inquiries", Reshetnikova said in an interview.
Russia plans to launch serial supplies of the T-14 Armata tank in 2022. With its combat module unmanned and completely remote-controlled, its crew can remain isolated from the fuel section and munitions. Its weapons include a 125-mm smooth-bore cannon and a 7.62-mm machine gun.