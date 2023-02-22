https://sputniknews.com/20230222/ron-desantis-finally-reveals-stance-on-ukraine-crisis-amid-speculation-of-2024-showdown-with-trump-1107719055.html

Ron DeSantis Finally Reveals Stance on Ukraine Crisis Amid Speculation of 2024 Showdown With Trump

Ron DeSantis Finally Reveals Stance on Ukraine Crisis Amid Speculation of 2024 Showdown With Trump

The Florida governor hinted Monday that he may decide whether or not to take on Donald Trump in the race for the Republican nomination in 2024 after the end of the current legislative session in May.

2023-02-22T19:09+0000

2023-02-22T19:09+0000

2023-02-22T19:35+0000

world

ron desantis

donald trump

2024 us presidential elections

ukraine

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/04/15/1094928433_0:0:3071:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_0957d31db76a6603173c71d3f3b60713.jpg

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has broken his long silence on the Ukraine crisis, signaling his opposition to sparking a war with Russia over “border lands” halfway around the world.Appearing on Fox & Friends this week and asked to comment on President Biden’s visit to Kiev, DeSantis attempted to blend a Reagan-style ‘peace through strength’ approach of blaming the crisis on Biden’s “weakness” with a Trump-style ‘America First’ stance.Borrowing a phrase from Republican House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, DeSantis accused the Biden administration of operating under “effectively a blank check policy” in Ukraine “with no clear strategic objective identified.”DeSantis suggested that fears of Russia steamrolling NATO have not materialized, and claimed that Moscow has been left “really really wounded” by the current crisis. “I don’t think they are the same threat to our country, even though they’re hostile, I don’t think they’re on the same level as a China,” he said.DeSantis appears to be seriously weighing a run for the presidency, and has begun tracing the traditional steps taken by candidates in America’s marathon, years-long presidential cycles. The politician completed a whirlwind multi-city trip to New York, Philadelphia and Chicago this week focused on ‘law and order’ issues, and has a book scheduled for release at the end of February entitled ‘The Courage to Be Free: Florida’s Blueprint for America’s Revival’.A Harvard CAPS-Harris Poll of Republican voters this week found that DeSantis’ main contender, Donald Trump, continues to maintain a substantial lead over the governor when it comes to 2024 prospects, with 46 percent saying they’d pick Trump, and 23 percent DeSantis, if the primaries were held today.DeSantis’ line on Ukraine largely echoes that of his main possible rival for the presidency. At an event in Palm Beach, Florida Monday night, Trump said he would call Presidents Putin and Zelensky on election night after he won to push them to the negotiating table, bragging that “we could have a deal made in 24 hours.” Trump claimed that the crisis in the Donbass would never have escalated into the current Russia-NATO crisis if he had still been in office, citing his “very good relationship” with Russia's president.In a video address posted to his Truth Social account on Tuesday, Trump warned that “World War Three has never been closer than it is right now,” and said America needs to “clean house of all the warmongers and ‘America Last’ globalists, and the deep state, the Pentagon, the State Department and the national-security industrial complex” to prevent a catastrophe.Former Alaska governor and vice presidential candidate Sarah Palin became the latest of Trump’s allies to call on DeSantis not to run, saying this week that he’s still “young” and has “decades ahead of him where he can be our president.” Trump, meanwhile, has accused the Florida governor of showing “disloyalty” with his possible presidential ambitions, and testing out a series of nicknames against him, including “Ron DeSanctimonious” and “Shutdown Ron.” Trump announced late last week that he wouldn’t use the moniker “Meatball Ron” against his opponent, saying it would be “inappropriate” due to DeSantis’ Italian heritage.

https://sputniknews.com/20230219/desanctimonious-rino-donald-trump-bashes-ron-desantis-ahead-of-presidential-primaries-1107598125.html

https://sputniknews.com/20230221/trump-claims-world-war-iii-has-never-been-closer-but-forgets-about-his-dprk-nuclear-spat-1107680890.html

ukraine

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Ilya Tsukanov

Ilya Tsukanov

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Ilya Tsukanov

ron desantis, ukraine, stance, position, views, donald trump