Report: UK Pilot Thought His Instructor Was Pretending to Be Asleep But He Was Actually Dead
Report: UK Pilot Thought His Instructor Was Pretending to Be Asleep But He Was Actually Dead
A UK pilot who believed his instructor to be playing a joke on him made a startling discovery when he realized his "napping" teacher had actually died moments after the pair took to the skies during a 2022 flight, the findings of a newly released investigation have detailed.
A UK pilot who believed his instructor to be playing a joke on him made a startling discovery when he realized his "napping" teacher had actually died moments after the pair took to the skies during a 2022 flight, the findings of a newly released investigation have detailed.Launched by the UK's Air Accident Investigation Board (AAIB), the investigation revealed in its findings that the incident took place on the June 29, 2022. The report noted a 57-year-old instructor had suffered an acute cardiac arrest during a short circuit around Blackpool Airport.During the flight, the co-pilot was under the impression that his instructor was messing with him when his body reportedly slumped over onto the co-pilot's shoulder. The co-pilot only realized what had happened after landing on the runway when his instructor proved unresponsive. He subsequently alerted the airport’s emergency services, but they were unable to revive the instructor."The pilot recalled that shortly after take off from Runway 28 the instructor’s head rolled back. The pilot knew the instructor well and thought he was just pretending to take a nap whilst the pilot flew the circuit, so he did not think anything was wrong at this stage,” the report reads.Officials explained in their report that "the outcome could have been different" had the co-pilot not been considered a qualified aviator.The surviving pilot said that while the two were taxiing they were talking normally and the instructor said, “Looks good, there is nothing behind you,” in response to a comment about power checks just before he died.The instructor was a seasoned pilot who had passed a medical exam just four months prior to his last flight on a Piper PA-28-161 light aircraft, and was said to have been “his normal cheerful self” that morning before the circuit by those who had flown with him on a trial lesson.
Report: UK Pilot Thought His Instructor Was Pretending to Be Asleep But He Was Actually Dead
The co-pilot, who was reportedly close to his instructor and knew him well, assumed that he was "just pretending to take a nap." According to reports the instructor's last words were: "Looks good, there is nothing behind you."
