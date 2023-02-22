https://sputniknews.com/20230222/put-down-that-muffin-soldier-pentagon-says-poppy-seeds-are-linked-to-failed-drug-tests-1107721011.html

Put Down That Muffin Soldier: Pentagon Says Poppy Seeds Are Linked to Failed Drug Tests

Because the seeds are naturally derived from the poppy plant, some of those seeds can contain levels of morphine and codeine that will show up in a drug test used by the Department of Defense (DoD).

In a memo posted on Tuesday, the Secretary of Defense for Personnel and Readiness Gilbert Cisneros Jr. warned service members that “consumption of poppy seed products could cause a codeine positive urinalysis result and undermine the Department’s ability to identify illicit drug use.”The reason for this, the DoD said, is because poppy seeds are naturally derived from the poppy plant, and they can absorb opium extract while being harvested.“Out of an abundance of caution, I find protecting service members and the integrity of the drug testing program requires a warning to avoid poppy seeds,” Cisneros wrote.The Pentagon sent this warning to its 1.3 million active-duty soldiers, sailors, airmen and Marines to avoid eating anything that contains poppy seeds including bagels, muffins, and cakes. According to the US Anti-Doping Agency, which is the national organization for US Olympic sports, it can be detected in the urine “up to 48 hours after ingestion.”Pentagon spokesperson Navy Cdr. Nicole Schwegman has stated the Defense Department first became aware of a potential issue with poppy seeds in 2022. Following that initial concern they then contracted an independent lab to test the codeine and morphine contamination levels in different poppy seed brands.The Pentagon is now reviewing codeine-only positive drug tests that date back all the way to 2019, the spokesperson added.The Pentagon first established their drug testing program, named the “Drug Demand Reduction Program” in 1981, in order to deter DoD employees from abusing illicit drugs or misusing prescription drugs. All service members are required to participate in random urinalysis testing.

