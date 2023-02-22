https://sputniknews.com/20230222/israeli-raid-in-nablus-reportedly-leaves-at-least-9-palestinians-dead-1107707636.html

Israeli Raid in Nablus Reportedly Leaves At Least 9 Palestinians Dead

Israeli Raid in Nablus Reportedly Leaves At Least 9 Palestinians Dead

At least nine Palestinians have been killed and over a hundred more have been injured as a result of a raid of the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) in the city of Nablus in the West Bank.

2023-02-22T13:52+0000

2023-02-22T13:52+0000

2023-02-22T13:52+0000

world

middle east

west bank

israel

palestinians

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/03/1d/1094284377_0:73:1024:649_1920x0_80_0_0_3ff67492cc2713655124bae1a2a467fa.jpg

Nine people, including one elderly person, have been killed in clashes and at least 102 more have been injured, with six of them in critical condition, the report said, adding that the IDF started to fire live bullets and tear gas after being confronted by residents. Palestinian presidential spokesman Nabil Abu Rudeineh condemned the Israeli operation, urging the international community to respond. Earlier in the day, the IDF stated that it had started an operation in Nablus to apprehend Palestinians suspected of terrorist activity. Media reported that violent clashes occurred between local residents and the Israeli forces during the operation as two Palestinians suspected of terrorism by Israel barricaded themselves in a house. A total of 58 Palestinians have been killed by the Israeli forces during a series of raids since the beginning of 2023, according to the news agency.

https://sputniknews.com/20230127/raids-drone-strikes--rockets-the-jenin-raid-and-its-aftermath-1106746054.html

west bank

israel

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

israeli raid in nablus, israeli raid in west bank, israeli raid leaves palestinians dead