https://sputniknews.com/20230222/biden-on-putins-new-start-pullout-says-confident-they-will-be-able-to-work-it-out-1107721613.html

Biden on Putin's New START Pullout Says Confident They 'Will Be Able to Work It Out'

Biden on Putin's New START Pullout Says Confident They 'Will Be Able to Work It Out'

US President Joe Biden said he is confident the United States and Russia will be able to work out issues related to arms control regardless of Russian President Vladimir Putin's decision to suspend Russia's participation in the New START treaty.

2023-02-22T22:26+0000

2023-02-22T22:26+0000

2023-02-22T22:25+0000

world

new start treaty

russia

us

joe biden

vladimir putin

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/102321/81/1023218157_0:234:4500:2765_1920x0_80_0_0_c049b902403ece63129e2784cfb1859d.jpg

Putin officially announced Moscow was pulling out of its long-running talks with the United States for a New START treaty during his Tuesday address to the Federal Assembly. He also accused the United States of developing new types of nuclear weapons and considering new nuclear weapons tests. Biden further said he thinks arms control agreements are very much in both parties' interest and the world’s interest. The US president added that the United States has not seen any change in Russia's nuclear posture or evidence that Putin is thinking of using nuclear weapons or international continental ballistic missiles. On Wednesday, the Russian parliament's lower and upper houses approved a bill to halt Russia's participation in the New START treaty. New START, in effect since February 5, 2011, is the last remaining legally binding agreement between the US and Russia — the two countries with the largest nuclear capabilities. Under the treaty, the US and Russia have been required to reduce their nuclear arsenal to a total of 700 missiles, 800 launchers and 1,550 deployed warheads. In June 2021, Putin and US President Joe Biden signed a joint US-Russia statement on strategic stability, where they pledged to "lay the groundwork for future arms control and risk reduction measures" through the bilateral Strategic Stability Dialogue and reaffirmed the principle that "a nuclear war cannot be won and must never be fought." Earlier that year, the Biden administration agreed to extend the New START accord to February 5, 2026.

https://sputniknews.com/20230222/scott-ritter-anyone-who-doesnt-get-how-serious-new-start-suspension-is-doesnt-appreciate-life-1107697152.html

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

joe biden, new start treaty, treaty withdrawal, vladimir putin, us, russia