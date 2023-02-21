https://sputniknews.com/20230221/west-obstructed-russias-bid-to-schedule-unsc-meeting-on-nord-stream-blasts-to-keep-focus-on-ukraine-1107676238.html

West Obstructed Russia's Bid to Schedule UNSC Meeting on Nord Stream Blasts to Keep Focus on Ukraine

The Western countries on the UN Security Council did not want to schedule a meeting on Wednesday to discuss the Nord Stream sabotage in order not to divert the focus from the UN General Assembly session on Ukraine.

"The meeting of the UN Security Council on the Nord Stream blast, which we requested for Wednesday, will take place today, February 21, the start of broadcasting on UN Web TV at 23:00 Moscow time," Polyanskiy said via Telegram. "The senior Westerners did not let the Maltese appoint a meeting at a convenient time for us, so as not to 'blur' the effect of the UN General Assembly Emergency Special Session on Ukraine, which is being resumed at the same time."Russia called a UN Security Council meeting on the issue on Tuesday following a bombshell investigation by Pulitzer Prize-winning US journalist Seymour Hersh, who published a report detailing how US Navy divers had planted explosives under the pipelines, which Norway activated three months later.A UN source told Sputnik that the Russian Mission to the United Nations had prepared a draft UN Security Council resolution requesting that UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres establish an international independent commission to investigate the sabotage of the Nord Stream 1 and 2 pipelines.While Russia is demanding an investigation into the matter, Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov said on Tuesday that Ukraine suggested to the US a year ago that the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline should be stopped, and “its all done now.”On September 26, 2022, blasts occurred at three of the four strings of Nord Stream 1 and 2 underwater pipelines built to carry a combined 110 billion cubic meters of Russian gas to Europe annually. The incidents halted gas deliveries to Germany ahead of the cold season, prompting a gas price hike and a scramble for alternative sources in the European Union.

