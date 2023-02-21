West Obstructed Russia's Bid to Schedule UNSC Meeting on Nord Stream Blasts to Keep Focus on Ukraine

International
At Least Two Reported Dead at Factory Fire, Explosion in Miami Suburb
Nord Stream Sabotage
On September 26, the Nord Stream AG operator registered a rapid gas pressure drop on the Nord Stream 2 pipeline, and Nord Stream 1 followed soon after. Sweden and Denmark said that they had detected underwater blasts in the area. The operator already called the damage to the system "unprecedented".
The Western countries on the UN Security Council did not want to schedule a meeting on Wednesday to discuss the Nord Stream sabotage in order not to divert the focus from the UN General Assembly session on Ukraine.
2023-02-21T17:42+0000
2023-02-21T17:42+0000
nord stream sabotage
russia
nord stream
nord stream pipeline
explosion
the united nations (un)
un security council (unsc)
17:42 GMT 21.02.2023
UNITED NATIONS (Sputnik) - The Western countries on the UN Security Council did not want to schedule a meeting on Wednesday to discuss the Nord Stream sabotage in order not to divert the focus from the UN General Assembly session on Ukraine, Russian Deputy Permanent Representative to the United Nations Dmitry Polyanskiy said on Tuesday.
"The meeting of the UN Security Council on the Nord Stream blast, which we requested for Wednesday, will take place today, February 21, the start of broadcasting on UN Web TV at 23:00 Moscow time," Polyanskiy said via Telegram. "The senior Westerners did not let the Maltese appoint a meeting at a convenient time for us, so as not to 'blur' the effect of the UN General Assembly Emergency Special Session on Ukraine, which is being resumed at the same time."
Russia called a UN Security Council meeting on the issue on Tuesday following a bombshell investigation by Pulitzer Prize-winning US journalist Seymour Hersh, who published a report detailing how US Navy divers had planted explosives under the pipelines, which Norway activated three months later.
A UN source told Sputnik that the Russian Mission to the United Nations had prepared a draft UN Security Council resolution requesting that UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres establish an international independent commission to investigate the sabotage of the Nord Stream 1 and 2 pipelines.
While Russia is demanding an investigation into the matter, Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov said on Tuesday that Ukraine suggested to the US a year ago that the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline should be stopped, and “its all done now.”
On September 26, 2022, blasts occurred at three of the four strings of Nord Stream 1 and 2 underwater pipelines built to carry a combined 110 billion cubic meters of Russian gas to Europe annually. The incidents halted gas deliveries to Germany ahead of the cold season, prompting a gas price hike and a scramble for alternative sources in the European Union.
