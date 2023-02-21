Sy Hersh Tells Sputnik He Won't Testify Either Before UNSC or US Congress About Nord Stream Blasts

https://sputniknews.com/20230221/seymour-hersh-says-will-testify-neither-before-unsc-nor-us-congress-about-nord-stream-blasts-1107668771.html
Pulitzer Prize-winning US journalist Seymour Hersh told Sputnik he is not going to testify either before the UN Security Council or US Congress regarding his investigative report about the sabotage of the Nord Stream pipelines.
"Because I'm still writing stuff, and it's very simple. I've been called by a lot of politicians. From all over the world. I was just speaking with the Germans. They are trying to convene a big conference, I don't know where, at Max Planck Institute, or some place like that. I just don't do anything political. So I'm just a reporter. I don't get involved in the UN. I don't get involved in the Senate," Hersh told Sputnik. Earlier this month, Hersh published a report detailing how US Navy divers had allegedly planted explosives under the pipelines, which Norway activated three months later. US President Joe Biden decided to sabotage the Nord Stream pipelines after more than nine months of secret discussions with his national security team, Hersh wrote in his report based on insider information. The US government has repeatedly denied involvement in the blowing up of the Russian pipelines, while the Russian government has demanded an open investigation. Russia called a UN Security Council meeting on the issue on Tuesday. Earlier, a UN source told Sputnik that the Russian Mission to the United Nations had prepared a draft UN Security Council resolution requesting that UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres establish an international independent commission to investigate the sabotage of the Nord Stream 1 and 2 pipelines.The resolution says it has been established beyond reasonable doubt that the September blasts were an act of sabotage, rather than a technogenic disaster. The document requests that the secretary-general report to the council within 14 days the recommendations for the proposed specific modalities regarding the establishment of the commission.
14:20 GMT 21.02.2023 (Updated: 14:31 GMT 21.02.2023)
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Pulitzer Prize-winning US journalist Seymour Hersh told Sputnik he is not going to testify either before the UN Security Council or US Congress regarding his investigative report about the sabotage of the Nord Stream pipelines.
"Because I'm still writing stuff
, and it's very simple. I've been called by a lot of politicians. From all over the world. I was just speaking with the Germans. They are trying to convene a big conference, I don't know where, at Max Planck Institute, or some place like that. I just don't do anything political. So I'm just a reporter. I don't get involved in the UN. I don't get involved in the Senate," Hersh told Sputnik.
"I don't go to Congress to testify. I just don't do that … I've never testified, you'll never see me testifying before Congress. Other people do, journalists do, I’ve never done it," he added.
Earlier this month, Hersh published a report
detailing how US Navy divers had allegedly planted explosives under the pipelines, which Norway activated three months later.
US President Joe Biden decided to sabotage the Nord Stream pipelines after more than nine months of secret discussions with his national security team, Hersh wrote in his report based on insider information.
The US government has repeatedly denied involvement in the blowing up of the Russian pipelines, while the Russian government has demanded an open investigation.
Russia called a UN Security Council meeting on the issue on Tuesday. Earlier, a UN source told Sputnik that the Russian Mission to the United Nations had prepared a draft UN Security Council resolution requesting that UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres establish an international independent commission to investigate the sabotage of the Nord Stream 1 and 2 pipelines.
The resolution says it has been established beyond reasonable doubt that the September blasts were an act of sabotage, rather than a technogenic disaster. The document requests that the secretary-general report to the council within 14 days the recommendations for the proposed specific modalities regarding the establishment of the commission.