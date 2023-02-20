https://sputniknews.com/20230220/zambia-and-tanzania-to-speed-up-crucial-oil-pipeline-modernization-1107603952.html

Zambia and Tanzania to Speed Up Crucial Oil Pipeline Modernization

Zambia and Tanzania to Speed Up Crucial Oil Pipeline Modernization

Zambian President Hakainde Hichilema and his Tanzanian counterpart Samia Suluhu Hassan agreed upon the 1060-mile Tazama pipeline upgrade acceleration.

2023-02-20T12:15+0000

2023-02-20T12:15+0000

2023-02-20T12:25+0000

africa

west africa

ethiopia

african union (au)

south africa

tanzania

zambia

oil

crude oil

negotiations

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/08/18/1099936831_0:231:3058:1951_1920x0_80_0_0_0c383426c99fed6aca5c04d1f26620e1.jpg

Zambian President Hakainde Hichilema and his Tanzanian counterpart Samia Suluhu Hassan have agreed to accelerate the updating ot the 1,710-kilometer (1,060-mile) Tazama pipeline.The Tanzania Zambia Mafuta (Tazama) pipeline has been running since 1968 and transports more than a million tons of crude annually from Tanzania's port of Dar-es-Salaam to the city of Ndola in Zambia.As part of a new effort to increase Zambia's fuel imports through Dar es Salaam, both countries have developed a plan under which the pipe will transport diesel, according to reports.The presidents of both countries discussed the issue during the 36th session of the Assembly of the African Union in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, on February 19.According to Zambian Energy Minister Peter Kapala, the modernization of the pipeline could help keep oil costs from rising, while guaranteeing road carriers that this will not affect their activities.The Tazama pipeline is a highly important piece of energy infrastructure for Zambia. The country does not produce oil itself and depends on petroleum imports primarily from Europe and the Middle East. This is due to Zambia not having the access to the sea – unlike Tanzania, which uses its ports to import oil for refining and supplies oil products to Zambia.Recently, Zambian President Hakainde Hichilema stated the country was planning to import fuel from neighboring Angola to lower oil prices and address supply shocks in the future. Angola is the second largest oil producer in Africa according to OPEC.

https://sputniknews.com/20230217/kenya-to-build-africas-first-private-electricity-grid-with-indian-investment-1107536719.html

africa

west africa

ethiopia

south africa

tanzania

zambia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Gleb Chugunov

Gleb Chugunov

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Gleb Chugunov

african union, tanzania and zambia, on the sidelines, african cooperation, energetic infrastructure, energy infrastracture, oil pipeline, crude oil, oil import, oil export, bilateral negotiations