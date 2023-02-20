https://sputniknews.com/20230220/zambia-and-tanzania-to-speed-up-crucial-oil-pipeline-modernization-1107603952.html
Zambia and Tanzania to Speed Up Crucial Oil Pipeline Modernization
Zambia and Tanzania to Speed Up Crucial Oil Pipeline Modernization
Zambian President Hakainde Hichilema and his Tanzanian counterpart Samia Suluhu Hassan agreed upon the 1060-mile Tazama pipeline upgrade acceleration.
2023-02-20T12:15+0000
2023-02-20T12:15+0000
2023-02-20T12:25+0000
africa
west africa
ethiopia
african union (au)
south africa
tanzania
zambia
oil
crude oil
negotiations
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/08/18/1099936831_0:231:3058:1951_1920x0_80_0_0_0c383426c99fed6aca5c04d1f26620e1.jpg
Zambian President Hakainde Hichilema and his Tanzanian counterpart Samia Suluhu Hassan have agreed to accelerate the updating ot the 1,710-kilometer (1,060-mile) Tazama pipeline.The Tanzania Zambia Mafuta (Tazama) pipeline has been running since 1968 and transports more than a million tons of crude annually from Tanzania's port of Dar-es-Salaam to the city of Ndola in Zambia.As part of a new effort to increase Zambia's fuel imports through Dar es Salaam, both countries have developed a plan under which the pipe will transport diesel, according to reports.The presidents of both countries discussed the issue during the 36th session of the Assembly of the African Union in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, on February 19.According to Zambian Energy Minister Peter Kapala, the modernization of the pipeline could help keep oil costs from rising, while guaranteeing road carriers that this will not affect their activities.The Tazama pipeline is a highly important piece of energy infrastructure for Zambia. The country does not produce oil itself and depends on petroleum imports primarily from Europe and the Middle East. This is due to Zambia not having the access to the sea – unlike Tanzania, which uses its ports to import oil for refining and supplies oil products to Zambia.Recently, Zambian President Hakainde Hichilema stated the country was planning to import fuel from neighboring Angola to lower oil prices and address supply shocks in the future. Angola is the second largest oil producer in Africa according to OPEC.
https://sputniknews.com/20230217/kenya-to-build-africas-first-private-electricity-grid-with-indian-investment-1107536719.html
africa
west africa
ethiopia
south africa
tanzania
zambia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/08/18/1099936831_311:0:3042:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_52389c3450a4391177fd5bf4fbb73e71.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
african union, tanzania and zambia, on the sidelines, african cooperation, energetic infrastructure, energy infrastracture, oil pipeline, crude oil, oil import, oil export, bilateral negotiations
african union, tanzania and zambia, on the sidelines, african cooperation, energetic infrastructure, energy infrastracture, oil pipeline, crude oil, oil import, oil export, bilateral negotiations
Zambia and Tanzania to Speed Up Crucial Oil Pipeline Modernization
12:15 GMT 20.02.2023 (Updated: 12:25 GMT 20.02.2023)
Tazama oil pipeline has been transporting crude from Tanzania to Zambia since 1968. Lately, Zambia stopped importing crude oil and switched to refined petroleum products instead as part of President Hakainde Hihilema's reform plans.
Zambian President Hakainde Hichilema and his Tanzanian counterpart Samia Suluhu Hassan have agreed to accelerate the updating ot the 1,710-kilometer (1,060-mile) Tazama pipeline.
The Tanzania Zambia Mafuta (Tazama) pipeline has been running since 1968 and transports more than a million tons of crude annually from Tanzania's port of Dar-es-Salaam to the city of Ndola in Zambia.
As part of a new effort to increase Zambia's fuel imports through Dar es Salaam, both countries have developed a plan under which the pipe will transport diesel, according to reports.
The presidents of both countries discussed the issue
during the 36th session of the Assembly of the African Union in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, on February 19.
"Our meeting was centered on strengthening bilateral relations in the area of trade facilitation and energy investment between our two countries. At the top of the agenda was the Tazama project," Zambian President Hichilema said.
According to Zambian Energy Minister Peter Kapala, the modernization of the pipeline could help keep oil costs from rising, while guaranteeing road carriers that this will not affect their activities.
The Tazama pipeline is a highly important piece of energy infrastructure for Zambia. The country does not produce oil itself and depends on petroleum imports primarily from Europe and the Middle East. This is due to Zambia not having the access to the sea – unlike Tanzania, which uses its ports to import oil for refining and supplies oil products to Zambia.
Recently, Zambian President Hakainde Hichilema stated the country was planning to import fuel
from neighboring Angola to lower oil prices and address supply shocks in the future. Angola is the second largest oil producer in Africa according to OPEC.