Guterres Warns Against ‘Further Provocative Actions’ After Pyongyang’s Missile Launches

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres condemns the latest missile test-firing carried out by North Korea and urges Pyongyang to cease "provocative actions," Spokesman for the Secretary-General Stephane Dujarric said.

South Korea’s Yonhap news agency reported early on Monday citing South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) that North Korea fired two short-range ballistic missiles toward the Sea of Japan. The test-firing was detected from the Sukchon area in South Pyongan Province between 7 a.m. (22:00 GMT on Sunday) and 7:11 a.m. local time, according to JCS. The Secretary General also called on Pyongyang to resume peace negotiations with the aim of achieving a complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula. The Japanese Kyodo news agency reported on Monday citing Japan’s Ministry of Defense that Pyongyang launched two short-range ballistic missiles on Monday morning: the first one reached a maximum altitude of 100 kilometers (62 miles) and covered a distance of 400 kilometers; the second missile reached a maximum altitude of 50 kilometers and flew over 350 kilometers. The missiles fell outside of Japan’s exclusive economic zone. On Saturday, North Korea test-fired the Hwasong-15 intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM). Japanese Defense Minister Yasukazu Hamada said on Saturday that the missile could potentially travel 14,000 kilometers (8,700 miles) and reach the US mainland.

