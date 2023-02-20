https://sputniknews.com/20230220/guterres-warns-against-further-provocative-actions-after-pyongyangs-missile-launches-1107601680.html
Guterres Warns Against ‘Further Provocative Actions’ After Pyongyang’s Missile Launches
UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres condemns the latest missile test-firing carried out by North Korea and urges Pyongyang to cease "provocative actions," Spokesman for the Secretary-General Stephane Dujarric said.
UNITED NATIONS (Sputnik) - UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres condemns the latest missile test-firing carried out by North Korea and urges Pyongyang to cease "provocative actions," Spokesman for the Secretary-General Stephane Dujarric said.
South Korea’s Yonhap news agency reported early on Monday citing South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) that North Korea fired two short-range ballistic missiles toward the Sea of Japan. The test-firing was detected from the Sukchon area in South Pyongan Province between 7 a.m. (22:00 GMT on Sunday) and 7:11 a.m. local time, according to JCS.
"The Secretary-General strongly condemns the launch of yet another ballistic missile of intercontinental range by the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea," Dujarric said in a Sunday statement, adding that Guterres "reiterates his calls on the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea to immediately desist from taking any further provocative actions."
The Secretary General also called on Pyongyang to resume peace negotiations with the aim of achieving a complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula.
The Japanese Kyodo news agency reported on Monday citing Japan’s Ministry of Defense that Pyongyang launched two short-range ballistic missiles on Monday morning: the first one reached a maximum altitude of 100 kilometers (62 miles) and covered a distance of 400 kilometers; the second missile reached a maximum altitude of 50 kilometers and flew over 350 kilometers.
The missiles fell outside of Japan’s exclusive economic zone.
On Saturday, North Korea test-fired the Hwasong-15 intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM). Japanese Defense Minister Yasukazu Hamada said on Saturday that the missile could potentially travel 14,000 kilometers (8,700 miles) and reach the US mainland.