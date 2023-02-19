https://sputniknews.com/20230219/some-buildings-in-citadel-of-damascus-damaged-in-israeli-air-strike-1107591205.html

Some Buildings in Citadel of Damascus Damaged in Suspected Israeli Air Strike

Some Buildings in Citadel of Damascus Damaged in Suspected Israeli Air Strike

DAMASCUS (Sputnik) - Some buildings that are part of the Citadel of Damascus suffered considerable damage as a result of an Israeli air attack on the Syrian...

According to the authorities, some administrative offices in the citadel, as well as the Institute of Applied Arts and the Institute of Archaeology — all of them educational institutions — were also damaged in the strike. The technical teams of the directorate are currently assessing the damage, the statement said. Earlier on Sunday, the Syrian SANA state news agency said that five people were killed and 15 others sustained injuries in the Israeli air attack on a residential district in Damascus. The attack was reportedly launched from the Golan Heights.

