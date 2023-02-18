https://sputniknews.com/20230218/five-dead-following-air-attack-on-damascus--1107585830.html

Five Dead Following Air Attack on Damascus

CAIRO (Sputnik) - At least five people were killed as a result of the Israeli air attack on the Syrian capital of Damascus, the Lebanon-based Al Mayadeen TV... 18.02.2023, Sputnik International

The source said that, in addition to the five dead, there are several injured, some in critical condition. Meanwhile, a Damascus hospital official told Al-Watan newspaper that the bodies of at least three dead were brought to the medical facility following the rocket attack. There were also two injured people, according to Al-Watan. Earlier, a source in the city police told Sputnik that a residential building in the Kafar Sousah district of Damascus came under Israeli strikes on Saturday night. A Sputnik correspondent reported that strong blasts were heard in the Syrian capital. Syria’s state media reported that air defense systems were repelling a rocket attack over Damascus and that the "Israeli aggression" resulted in several injured and dead.

