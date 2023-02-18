International
Video: NASA Confirms Arrival of 450-Kilogram Meteor That Struck Texas City
NASA has confirmed the fall of a 450-kilogram meteorite Wednesday evening in McAllen, Texas. The agency also released maps showing the suspected landing zone of the object.
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e7/02/12/1107562824_0:54:1503:899_1920x0_80_0_0_6889e5014a017e6cd699dadef4d9ad96.png
US space agency NASA has confirmed the late Wednesday arrival of a 450-kg, 60-cm meteorite that fell in McAllen, Texas. The agency also released maps showing the suspected landing zone of the object.The statement also requested that if a meteorite fragment was found, the Smithsonian should be approached to hand over the fallen celestial body for study.The fall of the meteorite was marked by vibrating windows in houses near the impact site and a short sharp jolt to the ground, local media reported.Moreover, satellites with the US National Weather Service also detected the movement of the meteorite, taking note of an accompanying fireball.
04:25 GMT 18.02.2023
© Photo : NASA
Egor Shapovalov
It is believed that between 5 and 6 tons of meteorites - or 2,000 tons per year - fall to Earth per day. Most meteorites found weigh from a few grams to several tens of tonnes. More recently, one such meteorite fell in south Texas.
US space agency NASA has confirmed the late Wednesday arrival of a 450-kg, 60-cm meteorite that fell in McAllen, Texas. The agency also released maps showing the suspected landing zone of the object.

"Although meteorites tend to hit Earth’s atmosphere at high speeds, they slow as they travel through the atmosphere, breaking into small fragments before hitting the ground. Meteorites cool rapidly and generally are not a risk to the public," NASA said in a statement.

The statement also requested that if a meteorite fragment was found, the Smithsonian should be approached to hand over the fallen celestial body for study.
"The meteor seen in the skies above McAllen is a reminder of the need for NASA and other organizations to increase our understanding and protection of Earth, to combine scientific and engineering expertise to advance human space exploration, to integrate terrestrial and planetary research for furthering our understanding of the solar system, and to promote successful space missions by mitigating risk," reads the statement.
The fall of the meteorite was marked by vibrating windows in houses near the impact site and a short sharp jolt to the ground, local media reported.
Moreover, satellites with the US National Weather Service also detected the movement of the meteorite, taking note of an accompanying fireball.
