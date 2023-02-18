https://sputniknews.com/20230218/video-nasa-confirms-arrival-of-450-kilogram-meteor-that-struck-texas-city-1107562695.html

Video: NASA Confirms Arrival of 450-Kilogram Meteor That Struck Texas City

NASA has confirmed the fall of a 450-kilogram meteorite Wednesday evening in McAllen, Texas. The agency also released maps showing the suspected landing zone of the object.

US space agency NASA has confirmed the late Wednesday arrival of a 450-kg, 60-cm meteorite that fell in McAllen, Texas. The agency also released maps showing the suspected landing zone of the object.The statement also requested that if a meteorite fragment was found, the Smithsonian should be approached to hand over the fallen celestial body for study.The fall of the meteorite was marked by vibrating windows in houses near the impact site and a short sharp jolt to the ground, local media reported.Moreover, satellites with the US National Weather Service also detected the movement of the meteorite, taking note of an accompanying fireball.

