'Time to Listen': Petition Urging Scholz to Stop Ukraine Military Aid Gains Over 500,000 Signatures

'Time to Listen': Petition Urging Scholz to Stop Ukraine Military Aid Gains Over 500,000 Signatures

More than 506,000 people have signed a petition calling on German Chancellor Olaf Scholz to stop boosting weapons supplies to Kiev, and to initiate Ukraine peace talks instead, according to the change.org website.

The petition titled "Manifest for Peace" was launched on the change.org petition website on February 10, by Sahra Wagenknecht, a German lawmaker from The Left Party, and prominent German feminist journalist Alice Schwarzer. As of late Friday night, the petition had been signed by 506,157 people, including prominent German politicians, writers, and journalists. Wagenknecht has also urged Germans to take part in a rally in support of the petition in the center of Berlin on February 25. Authors of the petition have stated Ukrainian forces will not prove victorious against the "world's largest nuclear power" and underscored that the ongoing conflict will only end with a "depopulated" and "devastated" Ukraine.Pushing for Scholz to encourage a ceasefire and peace talks, the petition further underscored that negotiations do not mean a surrender but a pathway to ensuring that the conflicts death toll do not amount in the "hundreds of thousands."On Friday, Scholz said at the Munich Security Conference that there was no unity within Germany on the issues of arms supply to Kiev and sanctions against Russia, despite the general support for the government.

