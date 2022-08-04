https://sputniknews.com/20220804/germany-claims-ukraine-promised-not-to-transfer-aid-weapons-to-third-parties-1098124678.html

Germany Claims Ukraine Promised Not to Transfer Aid Weapons to Third Parties

"The federal government supports Ukraine in its legitimate self-defense ... With regard to the support through arms deliveries, the federal government generally accepts end-use assurances for weapons supplied to Ukraine. According to this, Ukraine commits not to export weapons temporarily or permanently, partially, in full or in an installed state, or otherwise hand them over to third parties," the government's response read.The German government said it was aware of the responsibility associated with the delivery of weapons, thus all arms supplies are documented in detail by the German defense ministry and the ministry for economic affairs and climate action. Germany will also support the EU's initiative to create a national database of weapon deliveries to Ukraine.Ukraine's Bureau of Economic Security admitted in early July that it had identified cases of sale of humanitarian aid and military goods supplied by Western countries. Approximately 10 criminal cases have been initiated over such incidents. Later, Ukrainian-born US Congresswoman Victoria Spartz called on Congress to create a mechanism for monitoring US aid to Ukraine.A member of the Russian hacker group RaHDIt told Sputnik that Ukrainian intelligence works with criminals and smugglers to resell Western weapons on the black market. Meanwhile, a Sputnik investigation has uncovered how Ukrainians sell US- and NATO-supplied weapons on the dark web.

