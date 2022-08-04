International
Germany Claims Ukraine Promised Not to Transfer Aid Weapons to Third Parties
Germany Claims Ukraine Promised Not to Transfer Aid Weapons to Third Parties
BERLIN (Sputnik) - Ukraine pledged not to transfer or export weapons supplied to it by Germany to any third parties, according to the German federal...
"The federal government supports Ukraine in its legitimate self-defense ... With regard to the support through arms deliveries, the federal government generally accepts end-use assurances for weapons supplied to Ukraine. According to this, Ukraine commits not to export weapons temporarily or permanently, partially, in full or in an installed state, or otherwise hand them over to third parties," the government's response read.The German government said it was aware of the responsibility associated with the delivery of weapons, thus all arms supplies are documented in detail by the German defense ministry and the ministry for economic affairs and climate action. Germany will also support the EU's initiative to create a national database of weapon deliveries to Ukraine.Ukraine's Bureau of Economic Security admitted in early July that it had identified cases of sale of humanitarian aid and military goods supplied by Western countries. Approximately 10 criminal cases have been initiated over such incidents. Later, Ukrainian-born US Congresswoman Victoria Spartz called on Congress to create a mechanism for monitoring US aid to Ukraine.A member of the Russian hacker group RaHDIt told Sputnik that Ukrainian intelligence works with criminals and smugglers to resell Western weapons on the black market. Meanwhile, a Sputnik investigation has uncovered how Ukrainians sell US- and NATO-supplied weapons on the dark web.
ukraine, europe, germany, dark web, weapons

Germany Claims Ukraine Promised Not to Transfer Aid Weapons to Third Parties

18:08 GMT 04.08.2022
Tanks with mounted howitzers („Panzerhaubitze 2000") of the German armed forces Bundeswehr are loaded onto heavy-duty transporters in the Hindenburg barracks in Munster on February 14, 2022.
Tanks with mounted howitzers („Panzerhaubitze 2000") of the German armed forces Bundeswehr are loaded onto heavy-duty transporters in the Hindenburg barracks in Munster on February 14, 2022.
© AFP 2022 / GREGOR FISCHER
International
India
BERLIN (Sputnik) - Ukraine pledged not to transfer or export weapons supplied to it by Germany to any third parties, according to the German federal government's response to an inquiry of a Bundestag lawmaker published on the German parliament's website on Thursday.
"The federal government supports Ukraine in its legitimate self-defense ... With regard to the support through arms deliveries, the federal government generally accepts end-use assurances for weapons supplied to Ukraine. According to this, Ukraine commits not to export weapons temporarily or permanently, partially, in full or in an installed state, or otherwise hand them over to third parties," the government's response read.
The German government said it was aware of the responsibility associated with the delivery of weapons, thus all arms supplies are documented in detail by the German defense ministry and the ministry for economic affairs and climate action. Germany will also support the EU's initiative to create a national database of weapon deliveries to Ukraine.
Ukrainian soldier armed with US Javelin ride along Khreshchatyk Street, during a military parade to celebrate Independence Day in Kiev, Ukraine. File photo - Sputnik International, 1920, 04.08.2022
Situation in Ukraine
How Ukrainians Sell NATO-Supplied Weapons Abroad
16:07 GMT
Ukraine's Bureau of Economic Security admitted in early July that it had identified cases of sale of humanitarian aid and military goods supplied by Western countries. Approximately 10 criminal cases have been initiated over such incidents. Later, Ukrainian-born US Congresswoman Victoria Spartz called on Congress to create a mechanism for monitoring US aid to Ukraine.
A member of the Russian hacker group RaHDIt told Sputnik that Ukrainian intelligence works with criminals and smugglers to resell Western weapons on the black market. Meanwhile, a Sputnik investigation has uncovered how Ukrainians sell US- and NATO-supplied weapons on the dark web.
