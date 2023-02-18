https://sputniknews.com/20230218/roscosmos-says-no-damage-detected-on-soyuz-ms-22-spacecrafts-radiator-1107579437.html

Roscosmos Says No Damage Detected on Soyuz MS-22 Spacecraft's Radiator

Roscosmos Says No Damage Detected on Soyuz MS-22 Spacecraft's Radiator

The Russian chief designers at the Roscosmos state space corporation have inspected a radiator of the Soyuz MS-22 manned spacecraft, which is being prepared for launch, after two cases of depressurization earlier occurred at a similar spaceship, and did not detect any damage, the corporation said on Saturday.

2023-02-18T14:36+0000

2023-02-18T14:36+0000

2023-02-18T14:36+0000

russia

roscosmos

soyuz

soyuz ms

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e7/02/12/1107577768_0:161:3071:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_0d136555c9c9b44e5f5cfcdca2e7154d.jpg

"They [the chief designers] have inspected a radiator of the Soyuz MS-22 spacecraft, which was placed in the assembly and testing facility of the 254th site at the Baikonur cosmodrome, and did not detect any damage on it," Roscosmos said in a statement. The statement also said that the chief designers recommended that the state commission appoint the launch of the Soyuz MS-22 spacecraft from Baikonur on February 24 at 03:34 a.m. Moscow time (00:34 GMT). A depressurization incident at the Soyuz MS-22 spacecraft occurred on December 14, 2022. Then, shortly before the spacewalk within the Russian program, the thermal circuit of Soyuz MS-22 depressurized. Due to a non-functioning cooling system, it was decided to send the next Soyuz MS-23 spaceship to the International Space Station a little earlier than planned in order to bring back the crew, including Russian cosmonauts Sergey Prokopyev and Dmitry Petelin, as well as US astronaut Frank Rubio, on it. Soyuz MS-22 will be grounded without a crew after a new spacecraft arrives.

https://sputniknews.com/20221221/micrometeorite-or-space-debris-could-have-damaged-radiator-on-soyuz-ms-22-roscosmos-1105662497.html

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

russia, roscosmos, soyuz ms-22, soyuz spacecraft