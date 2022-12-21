https://sputniknews.com/20221221/micrometeorite-or-space-debris-could-have-damaged-radiator-on-soyuz-ms-22-roscosmos-1105662497.html
Micrometeorite or Space Debris Could Have Damaged Radiator on Soyuz MS-22: Roscosmos
Micrometeorite or Space Debris Could Have Damaged Radiator on Soyuz MS-22: Roscosmos
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - According to the preliminary conclusion of the commission, the radiator of the Soyuz MS-22 spacecraft could have been damaged by a... 21.12.2022, Sputnik International
2022-12-21T08:19+0000
2022-12-21T08:19+0000
2022-12-21T08:19+0000
science & tech
iss
soyuz ms
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/1d/1080612108_0:152:1920:1232_1920x0_80_0_0_d6fafab116e046feb558e29359ce9b03.jpg
"The damage affected the outer skin — apparently either micrometeorite or space debris damaged the radiator, which led to a leak of coolant — but so far this is a preliminary conclusion of our commission," Borisov told Rossiya 24 television channel. The official added that the temperature in the living compartment of the Soyuz MS-22 spacecraft is currently 27 degrees Celsius (80.6 degrees Fahrenheit). On December 15, a leak from the spacecraft’s cooling system occurred due to damage to the outer skin of the ship's instrument and assembly compartment.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/1d/1080612108_131:0:1831:1275_1920x0_80_0_0_d476e1811ab7bd8bfde095c6b8c3b084.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
micrometeorite, space debris, radiator, soyuz ms-22, roscosmos
micrometeorite, space debris, radiator, soyuz ms-22, roscosmos
Micrometeorite or Space Debris Could Have Damaged Radiator on Soyuz MS-22: Roscosmos
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - According to the preliminary conclusion of the commission, the radiator of the Soyuz MS-22 spacecraft could have been damaged by a micrometeorite or space debris, Roscosmos head Yuri Borisov said on Wednesday.
"The damage affected the outer skin — apparently either micrometeorite or space debris damaged the radiator, which led to a leak of coolant — but so far this is a preliminary conclusion of our commission," Borisov told Rossiya 24 television channel.
The official added that the temperature in the living compartment of the Soyuz MS-22
spacecraft is currently 27 degrees Celsius (80.6 degrees Fahrenheit).
"Today I talked to the cosmonauts, they confirmed to me that the temperature in the living compartment is 27 degrees," Borisov said.
On December 15, a leak from the spacecraft’s cooling system occurred due to damage to the outer skin of the ship's instrument and assembly compartment.