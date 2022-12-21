https://sputniknews.com/20221221/micrometeorite-or-space-debris-could-have-damaged-radiator-on-soyuz-ms-22-roscosmos-1105662497.html

Micrometeorite or Space Debris Could Have Damaged Radiator on Soyuz MS-22: Roscosmos

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - According to the preliminary conclusion of the commission, the radiator of the Soyuz MS-22 spacecraft could have been damaged by a...

"The damage affected the outer skin — apparently either micrometeorite or space debris damaged the radiator, which led to a leak of coolant — but so far this is a preliminary conclusion of our commission," Borisov told Rossiya 24 television channel. The official added that the temperature in the living compartment of the Soyuz MS-22 spacecraft is currently 27 degrees Celsius (80.6 degrees Fahrenheit). On December 15, a leak from the spacecraft’s cooling system occurred due to damage to the outer skin of the ship's instrument and assembly compartment.

