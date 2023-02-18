International
24.01.2023
North Korean Missile Likely to Have Fallen Within Japan's Exclusive Economic Zone, Tokyo Says
North Korean Missile Likely to Have Fallen Within Japan's Exclusive Economic Zone, Tokyo Says
The ballistic missile launched by North Korea toward the Sea of Japan is likely to have fallen within Japan's exclusive economic zone, Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said on Sunday.
The Japanese Defense Ministry assumes that Pyongyang may have launched an intercontinental ballistic missile along a so-called lofted trajectory, the broadcaster said. Meanwhile, local media specified, citing Japanese Defense Ministry, that the ballistic missile was flying for 66 minutes, covering 900 kilometers (560 miles) with a maximum altitude of 5,700 kilometers. The Japanese government expressed strong protest to North Korea over the test launch via diplomatic channels in Beijing.
asia, north korea, ballistic missile
asia, north korea, ballistic missile

North Korean Missile Likely to Have Fallen Within Japan's Exclusive Economic Zone, Tokyo Says

10:48 GMT 18.02.2023
© AP Photo / Ahn Young-joonA TV screen shows a file image of North Korea's missile launch during a news program at the Seoul Railway Station in Seoul, South Korea, Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2022. South Korea says it has issued an air raid alert for residents on an island off its eastern coast after North Korea fired a few missiles toward the sea
A TV screen shows a file image of North Korea's missile launch during a news program at the Seoul Railway Station in Seoul, South Korea, Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2022. South Korea says it has issued an air raid alert for residents on an island off its eastern coast after North Korea fired a few missiles toward the sea - Sputnik International, 1920, 18.02.2023
© AP Photo / Ahn Young-joon
