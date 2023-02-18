https://sputniknews.com/20230218/north-korean-missile-likely-to-have-fallen-within-japans-exclusive-economic-zone-tokyo-says--1107571839.html

North Korean Missile Likely to Have Fallen Within Japan's Exclusive Economic Zone, Tokyo Says

The ballistic missile launched by North Korea toward the Sea of Japan is likely to have fallen within Japan's exclusive economic zone, Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said on Sunday.

2023-02-18

2023-02-18T10:48+0000

2023-02-18T10:48+0000

The Japanese Defense Ministry assumes that Pyongyang may have launched an intercontinental ballistic missile along a so-called lofted trajectory, the broadcaster said. Meanwhile, local media specified, citing Japanese Defense Ministry, that the ballistic missile was flying for 66 minutes, covering 900 kilometers (560 miles) with a maximum altitude of 5,700 kilometers. The Japanese government expressed strong protest to North Korea over the test launch via diplomatic channels in Beijing.

