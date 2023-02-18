https://sputniknews.com/20230218/north-korea-reportedly-launches-ballistic-missile-toward-sea-of-japan-1107569427.html

North Korea Reportedly Launches Ballistic Missile Toward Sea of Japan

North Korea test-fired a ballistic missile toward the Sea of Japan on Saturday, the South Korean Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) said.

The range, altitude and speed of the projectile have not yet been specified. North Korea previously launched a short-range ballistic missile on January 1, which became Pyongyang's first test launch in 2023.

