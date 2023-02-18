International
North Korea Reportedly Launches Ballistic Missile Toward Sea of Japan
North Korea Reportedly Launches Ballistic Missile Toward Sea of Japan
North Korea test-fired a ballistic missile toward the Sea of Japan on Saturday, the South Korean Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) said.
The range, altitude and speed of the projectile have not yet been specified. North Korea previously launched a short-range ballistic missile on January 1, which became Pyongyang's first test launch in 2023.
North Korea Reportedly Launches Ballistic Missile Toward Sea of Japan

09:02 GMT 18.02.2023
© AFP 2023 / KIM WON JINIn this photo taken in Pyongyang on March 25, 2022, students of the Pyongyang Jang Chol Gu University of Commerce watch footage of the previous day's launch of the Hwasong-17 missile - Pyongyang's first ICBM test since 2017
In this photo taken in Pyongyang on March 25, 2022, students of the Pyongyang Jang Chol Gu University of Commerce watch footage of the previous day's launch of the Hwasong-17 missile - Pyongyang's first ICBM test since 2017 - Sputnik International, 1920, 18.02.2023
© AFP 2023 / KIM WON JIN
