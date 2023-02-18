https://sputniknews.com/20230218/north-korea-reportedly-launches-ballistic-missile-toward-sea-of-japan-1107569427.html
North Korea Reportedly Launches Ballistic Missile Toward Sea of Japan
North Korea Reportedly Launches Ballistic Missile Toward Sea of Japan
North Korea test-fired a ballistic missile toward the Sea of Japan on Saturday, the South Korean Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) said.
2023-02-18T09:02+0000
2023-02-18T09:02+0000
2023-02-18T09:02+0000
asia
north korea
missile tests
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e7/02/09/1107102148_0:159:3076:1889_1920x0_80_0_0_10f834bd6d353bac3d07b22c64aaf7cc.jpg
The range, altitude and speed of the projectile have not yet been specified. North Korea previously launched a short-range ballistic missile on January 1, which became Pyongyang's first test launch in 2023.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e7/02/09/1107102148_174:0:2903:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_9219c85236d82b9faf82da98b60818ab.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
asia, north korea, missile tests
asia, north korea, missile tests
North Korea Reportedly Launches Ballistic Missile Toward Sea of Japan
SEOUL (Sputnik) - North Korea test-fired a ballistic missile toward the Sea of Japan on Saturday, the South Korean Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) said.
The range, altitude and speed of the projectile have not yet been specified.
North Korea previously launched a short-range ballistic missile on January 1, which became Pyongyang's first test launch in 2023.