Ghanian International Footballer Atsu Dead at 31 in Aftermath of Turkiye's Quake

Atsu, who previously played for the English clubs Chelsea, Everton and Newcastle, had been missing since the earthquakes hit Turkey on February 6 killing at least 45,000 people.

The body of Ghanian international soccer player Christian Atsu has been found under the rubble of the building where he lived in Turkiye, his agent tweeted on Saturday.The 31-year-old former winger, who had played for Chelsea and Newcastle, signed for Turkiye’s Hatayspor late last year. He was scheduled to fly out of Turkiye on the day of the earthquakes which rocked the country on February 6, claiming the lives of more than 39,600 people, as per the latest estimates to date.Hatayspor's manager said that at the end of the day, Atsu opted to stay with the club after scoring the game-winning goal in a Turkish Super Lig match on February 5.Paying tribute to the ex-winger, Newcastle United FC tweeted that they were “profoundly saddened to learn that Christian Atsu has tragically lost his life in Turkiye's devastating earthquakes.”Atsu, who is survived by his wife and two children, was falsely reported as having been taken to hospital last week.

