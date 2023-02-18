https://sputniknews.com/20230218/ghanian-international-footballer-atsu-dead-at-31-in-aftermath-of-turkiyes-quake-1107570857.html
Ghanian International Footballer Atsu Dead at 31 in Aftermath of Turkiye's Quake
Ghanian International Footballer Atsu Dead at 31 in Aftermath of Turkiye's Quake
Atsu, who previously played for the English clubs Chelsea, Everton and Newcastle, had been missing since the earthquakes hit Turkey on February 6 killing at least 45,000 people.
2023-02-18T10:28+0000
2023-02-18T10:28+0000
2023-02-18T10:28+0000
world
ghana
footballer
earthquake
soccer
tribute
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e7/02/12/1107570698_0:129:2472:1520_1920x0_80_0_0_b5cd6062bbf6c5831491b37f87436a69.jpg
The body of Ghanian international soccer player Christian Atsu has been found under the rubble of the building where he lived in Turkiye, his agent tweeted on Saturday.The 31-year-old former winger, who had played for Chelsea and Newcastle, signed for Turkiye’s Hatayspor late last year. He was scheduled to fly out of Turkiye on the day of the earthquakes which rocked the country on February 6, claiming the lives of more than 39,600 people, as per the latest estimates to date.Hatayspor's manager said that at the end of the day, Atsu opted to stay with the club after scoring the game-winning goal in a Turkish Super Lig match on February 5.Paying tribute to the ex-winger, Newcastle United FC tweeted that they were “profoundly saddened to learn that Christian Atsu has tragically lost his life in Turkiye's devastating earthquakes.”Atsu, who is survived by his wife and two children, was falsely reported as having been taken to hospital last week.
ghana
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
Oleg Burunov
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg
Oleg Burunov
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e7/02/12/1107570698_138:0:2335:1648_1920x0_80_0_0_d5eb0fb270c0f4782ce9536a045dce61.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Oleg Burunov
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg
иody of ghana international soccer player christian atsu, two earthquakes that killed more than 45,000 people, ex-winger of chelsea and newcastle
иody of ghana international soccer player christian atsu, two earthquakes that killed more than 45,000 people, ex-winger of chelsea and newcastle
Ghanian International Footballer Atsu Dead at 31 in Aftermath of Turkiye's Quake
Atsu, who previously played for the English clubs Chelsea, Everton and Newcastle, had been missing since the earthquakes hit Turkiye on February 6 killing almost 40,000 people.
The body of Ghanian international soccer player Christian Atsu has been found under the rubble of the building where he lived in Turkiye, his agent tweeted on Saturday.
Nana Sechere extended his “deepest condolences” to Atsu’s family and loved ones, adding, “I ask that whilst we make the necessary arrangements, that everyone would please respect the privacy of the family during this very difficult time.”
The 31-year-old former winger, who had played for Chelsea and Newcastle, signed for Turkiye’s Hatayspor late last year. He was scheduled to fly out of Turkiye on the day of the earthquakes
which rocked the country on February 6, claiming the lives of more than 39,600 people, as per the latest estimates to date.
Hatayspor's manager said that at the end of the day, Atsu opted to stay with the club after scoring the game-winning goal in a Turkish Super Lig match on February 5.
Paying tribute to the ex-winger, Newcastle United FC
tweeted that they were “profoundly saddened to learn that Christian Atsu has tragically lost his life in Turkiye's devastating earthquakes.”
“A talented player and a special person, he will always be fondly remembered by our players, staff and supporters,” the tweet reads.
Atsu, who is survived by his wife and two children, was falsely reported as having been taken to hospital last week.