https://sputniknews.com/20230215/turkiye-to-start-building-30000-houses-in-earthquake-zone-in-march-erdogan-says-1107444564.html
Turkiye to Start Building 30,000 Houses in Earthquake Zone in March, Erdogan Says
Turkiye to Start Building 30,000 Houses in Earthquake Zone in March, Erdogan Says
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said the authorities will begin the construction of 30,000 residential buildings in the earthquake zone away from seismic fault lines in March
2023-02-15T04:21+0000
2023-02-15T04:21+0000
2023-02-15T04:21+0000
world
earthquake rocks turkiye and syria
syria
turkiye
earthquakes
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e7/02/07/1107031348_0:160:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_0d14b9a1616f723e6ee5a522b8d5c21c.jpg
"We will immediately begin construction work wherever the damage assessment is completed. From the beginning of March, we will immediately begin the construction of 30,000 residential buildings. Within a few months, the construction of all houses that we build away from the fault lines will start," Erdogan said. Erdogan said 98 percent of buildings that had collapsed as a result of the recent earthquakes had been built before 1999. Earlier, the Turkish leader said the death toll from earthquakes in the southeast of the country topped 35,400 people. The disaster thus became the most destructive in Turkiye's history. Parts of Turkiye and Syria were hit by a series of powerful earthquakes and aftershocks on February 6. The death toll from the devastating earthquakes in Turkiye exceeded 35,000.
https://sputniknews.com/20230212/over-100-charged-as-turkey-investigates-negligence-in-wake-of-deadly-earthquakes-1107348444.html
syria
turkiye
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e7/02/07/1107031348_170:0:2901:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_6200c330c9281784efb5b3261a4fa8d0.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
earthquake zone, turkish president recep tayyip erdogan, seismic fault lines
earthquake zone, turkish president recep tayyip erdogan, seismic fault lines
Turkiye to Start Building 30,000 Houses in Earthquake Zone in March, Erdogan Says
ANKARA (Sputnik) - Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said the authorities will begin the construction of 30,000 residential buildings in the earthquake zone away from seismic fault lines in March.
"We will immediately begin construction work wherever the damage assessment is completed. From the beginning of March, we will immediately begin the construction of 30,000 residential buildings. Within a few months, the construction of all houses that we build away from the fault lines will start," Erdogan said.
Erdogan said 98 percent of buildings that had collapsed as a result of the recent earthquakes had been built before 1999.
"Our goal is within a year to complete the construction of a number of high-quality and safe buildings that will solve the problem of housing in the entire earthquake zone," he said at the Turkish disaster and emergency management authority (AFAD) in Ankara.
Earlier, the Turkish leader said the death toll from earthquakes in the southeast of the country topped 35,400 people. The disaster
thus became the most destructive in Turkiye's history.
Parts of Turkiye and Syria were hit by a series of powerful earthquakes and aftershocks on February 6. The death toll from the devastating earthquakes in Turkiye exceeded 35,000.