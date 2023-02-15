https://sputniknews.com/20230215/turkiye-to-start-building-30000-houses-in-earthquake-zone-in-march-erdogan-says-1107444564.html

Turkiye to Start Building 30,000 Houses in Earthquake Zone in March, Erdogan Says

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said the authorities will begin the construction of 30,000 residential buildings in the earthquake zone away from seismic fault lines in March

"We will immediately begin construction work wherever the damage assessment is completed. From the beginning of March, we will immediately begin the construction of 30,000 residential buildings. Within a few months, the construction of all houses that we build away from the fault lines will start," Erdogan said. Erdogan said 98 percent of buildings that had collapsed as a result of the recent earthquakes had been built before 1999. Earlier, the Turkish leader said the death toll from earthquakes in the southeast of the country topped 35,400 people. The disaster thus became the most destructive in Turkiye's history. Parts of Turkiye and Syria were hit by a series of powerful earthquakes and aftershocks on February 6. The death toll from the devastating earthquakes in Turkiye exceeded 35,000.

