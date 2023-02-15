International
Turkiye to Start Building 30,000 Houses in Earthquake Zone in March, Erdogan Says
Turkiye to Start Building 30,000 Houses in Earthquake Zone in March, Erdogan Says
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said the authorities will begin the construction of 30,000 residential buildings in the earthquake zone away from seismic fault lines in March
"We will immediately begin construction work wherever the damage assessment is completed. From the beginning of March, we will immediately begin the construction of 30,000 residential buildings. Within a few months, the construction of all houses that we build away from the fault lines will start," Erdogan said. Erdogan said 98 percent of buildings that had collapsed as a result of the recent earthquakes had been built before 1999. Earlier, the Turkish leader said the death toll from earthquakes in the southeast of the country topped 35,400 people. The disaster thus became the most destructive in Turkiye's history. Parts of Turkiye and Syria were hit by a series of powerful earthquakes and aftershocks on February 6. The death toll from the devastating earthquakes in Turkiye exceeded 35,000.
Turkiye to Start Building 30,000 Houses in Earthquake Zone in March, Erdogan Says

04:21 GMT 15.02.2023
A building destroyed by an earthquake in Diyarbakir, Turkey
ANKARA (Sputnik) - Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said the authorities will begin the construction of 30,000 residential buildings in the earthquake zone away from seismic fault lines in March.
"We will immediately begin construction work wherever the damage assessment is completed. From the beginning of March, we will immediately begin the construction of 30,000 residential buildings. Within a few months, the construction of all houses that we build away from the fault lines will start," Erdogan said.
Erdogan said 98 percent of buildings that had collapsed as a result of the recent earthquakes had been built before 1999.
"Our goal is within a year to complete the construction of a number of high-quality and safe buildings that will solve the problem of housing in the entire earthquake zone," he said at the Turkish disaster and emergency management authority (AFAD) in Ankara.
Earlier, the Turkish leader said the death toll from earthquakes in the southeast of the country topped 35,400 people. The disaster thus became the most destructive in Turkiye's history.
Parts of Turkiye and Syria were hit by a series of powerful earthquakes and aftershocks on February 6. The death toll from the devastating earthquakes in Turkiye exceeded 35,000.
