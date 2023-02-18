https://sputniknews.com/20230218/french-adventurer-shares-story-of-sailing-with-russians-after-atlantic-rescue-1107580171.html

French Adventurer Shares Story of Sailing With Russians After Atlantic Rescue

French Adventurer Shares Story of Sailing With Russians After Atlantic Rescue

French adventurer Lucas Monteu has shared his story of sailing with a Russian tanker crew after he and his companion dog Venus were stranded aboard a drifting yacht in the middle of the Atlantic.

The Russian Defense Ministry, whose Northern Fleet tanker Kama picked up the adventurer late on January 30, published a video of an interview with the 34-year-old on Saturday. He estimated that he could keep going for a couple more weeks but the boat’s rudder blade broke the hull, causing it to take on water. The adventurer was monitoring the automatic identification system (AIS) screen for ships when the Kama turned up. The Russian crew helped the man and his dog onto the tanker and they spent more than a week traveling to Cape Town in South Africa where the tanker’s group was due for a port call. The adventurer's parents sent a letter to Russian Ambassador in France Alexei Meshkov to thank Russian sailors for rescuing their son and his dog. Monteu disembarked in Cape Town after promising to meet the crew in their home port.

