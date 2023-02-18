https://sputniknews.com/20230218/baerbocks-full-circle-german-foreign-minister-says-putin-should-do-360-degree-turn-1107584075.html
Baerbock's 'Full Circle': German Foreign Minister Says Putin Should Do '360 Degree' Turn
Baerbock's 'Full Circle': German Foreign Minister Says Putin Should Do '360 Degree' Turn
Quite a few social media users made fun of Baerbock online after she apparently failed to realize what would it mean to "change by 360 degrees." 18.02.2023, Sputnik International
2023-02-18T19:07+0000
2023-02-18T19:07+0000
2023-02-18T19:07+0000
vladimir putin
ukraine
munich security conference
gaffe
viral
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/05/01/1095175069_0:160:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_43c01f7876e52a5905dee61a183be4c0.jpg
German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock has inadvertently demonstrated her grasp of geometry while attending the Munich Security Conference this week.When asked by the moderator during a panel discussion whether there is a chance that Ukraine will be safe if Vladimir Putin remains as Russia’s president, Baerbock gave a rather strange answer.“If he does not change by, what, 360 degrees, no,” she said in English.A video fragment featuring Baerbock’s remark quickly went viral and was met with amusement by many social media users.“360 degrees is full circle. Maybe in Germany it is different,” one netizen mused.“I am not a mathematician, but if you turn 360 degrees you end up where you started,” another one remarked.“Annalena's trampoline was in a basement room with low ceiling height,” quipped yet another netizen.
ukraine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/05/01/1095175069_170:0:2901:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_609157388918e1422a1d3db713f0bf93.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
vladimir putin, ukraine, munich security conference, gaffe
vladimir putin, ukraine, munich security conference, gaffe
Baerbock's 'Full Circle': German Foreign Minister Says Putin Should Do '360 Degree' Turn
Quite a few social media users made fun of Baerbock online after she apparently failed to realize what would it mean to "change by 360 degrees."
German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock has inadvertently demonstrated her grasp of geometry while attending the Munich Security Conference this week.
When asked by the moderator during a panel discussion whether there is a chance that Ukraine will be safe if Vladimir Putin remains as Russia’s president, Baerbock gave a rather strange answer.
“If he does not change by, what, 360 degrees, no,” she said in English.
A video fragment featuring Baerbock’s remark quickly went viral and was met with amusement by many social media users.
“360 degrees is full circle. Maybe in Germany it is different,” one netizen mused.
“I am not a mathematician, but if you turn 360 degrees you end up where you started,” another one remarked.
“Annalena's trampoline was in a basement room with low ceiling height,” quipped yet another netizen.