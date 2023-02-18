International
Baerbock's 'Full Circle': German Foreign Minister Says Putin Should Do '360 Degree' Turn
Baerbock's 'Full Circle': German Foreign Minister Says Putin Should Do '360 Degree' Turn
Quite a few social media users made fun of Baerbock online after she apparently failed to realize what would it mean to "change by 360 degrees."
vladimir putin
ukraine
munich security conference
gaffe
viral
German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock has inadvertently demonstrated her grasp of geometry while attending the Munich Security Conference this week.When asked by the moderator during a panel discussion whether there is a chance that Ukraine will be safe if Vladimir Putin remains as Russia’s president, Baerbock gave a rather strange answer.“If he does not change by, what, 360 degrees, no,” she said in English.A video fragment featuring Baerbock’s remark quickly went viral and was met with amusement by many social media users.“360 degrees is full circle. Maybe in Germany it is different,” one netizen mused.“I am not a mathematician, but if you turn 360 degrees you end up where you started,” another one remarked.“Annalena's trampoline was in a basement room with low ceiling height,” quipped yet another netizen.
Baerbock's 'Full Circle': German Foreign Minister Says Putin Should Do '360 Degree' Turn

19:07 GMT 18.02.2023
German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock listens to questions of lawmakers about the German government Ukrainian policy during a session of the German parliament Bundestag in Berlin, Germany, Wednesday, April 27, 2022.
German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock listens to questions of lawmakers about the German government Ukrainian policy during a session of the German parliament Bundestag in Berlin, Germany, Wednesday, April 27, 2022. - Sputnik International, 1920, 18.02.2023
© AP Photo / Markus Schreiber
International
India
Africa
Quite a few social media users made fun of Baerbock online after she apparently failed to realize what would it mean to "change by 360 degrees."
German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock has inadvertently demonstrated her grasp of geometry while attending the Munich Security Conference this week.
When asked by the moderator during a panel discussion whether there is a chance that Ukraine will be safe if Vladimir Putin remains as Russia’s president, Baerbock gave a rather strange answer.
“If he does not change by, what, 360 degrees, no,” she said in English.
A video fragment featuring Baerbock’s remark quickly went viral and was met with amusement by many social media users.
“360 degrees is full circle. Maybe in Germany it is different,” one netizen mused.
“I am not a mathematician, but if you turn 360 degrees you end up where you started,” another one remarked.
“Annalena's trampoline was in a basement room with low ceiling height,” quipped yet another netizen.
