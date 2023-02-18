https://sputniknews.com/20230218/baerbocks-full-circle-german-foreign-minister-says-putin-should-do-360-degree-turn-1107584075.html

Baerbock's 'Full Circle': German Foreign Minister Says Putin Should Do '360 Degree' Turn

18.02.2023

German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock has inadvertently demonstrated her grasp of geometry while attending the Munich Security Conference this week.When asked by the moderator during a panel discussion whether there is a chance that Ukraine will be safe if Vladimir Putin remains as Russia’s president, Baerbock gave a rather strange answer.“If he does not change by, what, 360 degrees, no,” she said in English.A video fragment featuring Baerbock’s remark quickly went viral and was met with amusement by many social media users.“360 degrees is full circle. Maybe in Germany it is different,” one netizen mused.“I am not a mathematician, but if you turn 360 degrees you end up where you started,” another one remarked.“Annalena's trampoline was in a basement room with low ceiling height,” quipped yet another netizen.

