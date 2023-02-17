https://sputniknews.com/20230217/us-congress-will-direct-commission-to-report-on-fleet-electrification-batteries-1107556243.html
US Congress Will Direct Commission to Report on Fleet Electrification, Batteries
US Congress Will Direct Commission to Report on Fleet Electrification, Batteries
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The US Congress will direct a commission to report to lawmakers on the electrification of the United States’ vehicle fleets and battery supply chain policies, US Sen. Lindsey Graham said on Friday.
“We’re going to direct a commission to report back to the Congress about how we deal with electrification of the fleet, how we deal with the battery supply chain,” Graham said during a panel at the Munich Security Conference.
Batteries are becoming the “new oil,” Graham added.
However, the US’ vehicle fleets can be made low-carbon without all being electrified, Graham said, pointing to technologies such as hydrogen fuel.
Graham attended the Munich Security Conference
as part of a bipartisan, bicameral delegation of US lawmakers. The conference brings together nearly five hundred high-level leaders from around the world for discussions on international security policy.
8 November 2022, 06:28 GMT
Other members of the delegation – named CODEL McCain in honor of late US Sen. John McCain, who led the US delegation to the conference for years – include Senators Sheldon Whitehouse, Richard Blumenthal and Bob Menendez.