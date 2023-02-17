US Congress Will Direct Commission to Report on Fleet Electrification, Batteries

International
The US Congress will direct a commission to report to lawmakers on the electrification of the United States’ vehicle fleets and battery supply chain policies, US Sen. Lindsey Graham said on Friday.
Batteries are becoming the “new oil,” Graham added.However, the US’ vehicle fleets can be made low-carbon without all being electrified, Graham said, pointing to technologies such as hydrogen fuel.Graham attended the Munich Security Conference as part of a bipartisan, bicameral delegation of US lawmakers. The conference brings together nearly five hundred high-level leaders from around the world for discussions on international security policy.Other members of the delegation – named CODEL McCain in honor of late US Sen. John McCain, who led the US delegation to the conference for years – include Senators Sheldon Whitehouse, Richard Blumenthal and Bob Menendez.
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The US Congress will direct a commission to report to lawmakers on the electrification of the United States’ vehicle fleets and battery supply chain policies, US Sen. Lindsey Graham said on Friday.
“We’re going to direct a commission to report back to the Congress about how we deal with electrification of the fleet, how we deal with the battery supply chain,” Graham said during a panel at the Munich Security Conference.
Batteries are becoming the “new oil,” Graham added.
However, the US’ vehicle fleets can be made low-carbon without all being electrified, Graham said, pointing to technologies such as hydrogen fuel.
Graham attended the Munich Security Conference as part of a bipartisan, bicameral delegation of US lawmakers. The conference brings together nearly five hundred high-level leaders from around the world for discussions on international security policy.
Other members of the delegation – named CODEL McCain in honor of late US Sen. John McCain, who led the US delegation to the conference for years – include Senators Sheldon Whitehouse, Richard Blumenthal and Bob Menendez.
