https://sputniknews.com/20230217/us-congress-will-direct-commission-to-report-on-fleet-electrification-batteries-1107556243.html

US Congress Will Direct Commission to Report on Fleet Electrification, Batteries

US Congress Will Direct Commission to Report on Fleet Electrification, Batteries

The US Congress will direct a commission to report to lawmakers on the electrification of the United States’ vehicle fleets and battery supply chain policies, US Sen. Lindsey Graham said on Friday.

2023-02-17T19:30+0000

2023-02-17T19:30+0000

2023-02-17T19:30+0000

americas

us

us congress

lindsey graham

munich security conference

electrification

sheldon whitehouse

richard blumenthal

bob menendez

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/07/0e/1097293983_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_beabd39ceee755aedcb6ca7805350f2d.jpg

Batteries are becoming the “new oil,” Graham added.However, the US’ vehicle fleets can be made low-carbon without all being electrified, Graham said, pointing to technologies such as hydrogen fuel.Graham attended the Munich Security Conference as part of a bipartisan, bicameral delegation of US lawmakers. The conference brings together nearly five hundred high-level leaders from around the world for discussions on international security policy.Other members of the delegation – named CODEL McCain in honor of late US Sen. John McCain, who led the US delegation to the conference for years – include Senators Sheldon Whitehouse, Richard Blumenthal and Bob Menendez.

https://sputniknews.com/20221108/punch-in-the-gut-sweden-suddenly-scraps-bonuses-for-climate-smart-cars-1103877333.html

americas

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

lindsey graham, us congress, sheldon whitehouse, richard blumentha, bob menendez, john mccain, munich security conference, munich security conference top statements, electrification, us electrification