Russian Companies to Showcase Woodworking Achievements at Delhiwood 2023 India, REC Says
Russian Companies to Showcase Woodworking Achievements at Delhiwood 2023 India, REC Says
Ten Russian companies will display their woodworking achievements at the Delhiwood exhibition, an international trade fair for furniture production technologies in India, the Russian Export Center (REC, part of the VEB.RF) reported.
Participants of the Made in Russia exhibition will present various lumber products: plywood, beam, fiberboard and particleboard, laminated and veneered boards, timber from different types of wood, and other woodworking products.The program of the exhibition involves more than 100 meetings for Russian companies with foreign partners, during which they can acquire new business contacts, conclude foreign trade contracts, and discuss the current industry issues, including digitalization, sustainable development, personnel training and supply chain management, as well as share their experience and discover new industry trends, technology and materials.The exhibition will be held at the India Expo Mart in Greater Noida.
Russian Companies to Showcase Woodworking Achievements at Delhiwood 2023 India, REC Says

10:20 GMT 17.02.2023
Ten Russian companies will display their woodworking achievements at the Delhiwood exhibition, an international trade fair for furniture production technologies in India, the Russian Export Center (REC, part of the VEB.RF) reported.
"Ten Russian companies will present their products in the woodworking and furniture industry at the Made in Russia group stand at the 7th Delhiwood 2023 International Trade Fair, which will be held on March 2-5 in New Delhi, India," the center announced.
Participants of the Made in Russia exhibition will present various lumber products: plywood, beam, fiberboard and particleboard, laminated and veneered boards, timber from different types of wood, and other woodworking products.
The program of the exhibition involves more than 100 meetings for Russian companies with foreign partners, during which they can acquire new business contacts, conclude foreign trade contracts, and discuss the current industry issues, including digitalization, sustainable development, personnel training and supply chain management, as well as share their experience and discover new industry trends, technology and materials.
The exhibition will be held at the India Expo Mart in Greater Noida.
