REC Holds First Selection of Companies to Exhibit Goods Abroad

The Russian Export Center (REC, part of the VEB.RF) held the first selection of companies whose goods will be demonstrated in foreign pavilions this year, the center said.

The report specified that the exporters would promote processed cheese, confectionery, premade products, dumplings, canned vegetables, various drinks, as well as cereals, pulses, oil seeds and essential oil crops.He reiterated that since 2022, the REC has been able to finance not only the promotion of products directly through pavilions, but also their placement in trading and retail networks and on electronic trading platforms. These measures were developed at the request of exporters and will allow them to strengthen their position in the countries where there are pavilions.

