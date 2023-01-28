International
- Sputnik International, 1920
Russia
The latest news and stories from Russia. Stay tuned for updates and breaking news on defense, politics, economy and more.
https://sputniknews.com/20230128/rec-held-first-selection-of-companies-to-exhibit-their-goods-abroad-1106780837.html
REC Holds First Selection of Companies to Exhibit Goods Abroad
REC Holds First Selection of Companies to Exhibit Goods Abroad
The Russian Export Center (REC, part of the VEB.RF) held the first selection of companies whose goods will be demonstrated in foreign pavilions this year, the center said.
2023-01-28T05:12+0000
2023-01-28T05:13+0000
russia
russian export center jsc (rec)
export
goods
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/06/01/1095915097_0:32:2976:1706_1920x0_80_0_0_9b1d5605ba2c30a5ba3fa035d1a6e743.jpg
The report specified that the exporters would promote processed cheese, confectionery, premade products, dumplings, canned vegetables, various drinks, as well as cereals, pulses, oil seeds and essential oil crops.He reiterated that since 2022, the REC has been able to finance not only the promotion of products directly through pavilions, but also their placement in trading and retail networks and on electronic trading platforms. These measures were developed at the request of exporters and will allow them to strengthen their position in the countries where there are pavilions.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/06/01/1095915097_122:0:2853:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_a914544441d349bbe495c481c1a1efad.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
russian export center, selection of companies
russian export center, selection of companies

REC Holds First Selection of Companies to Exhibit Goods Abroad

05:12 GMT 28.01.2023 (Updated: 05:13 GMT 28.01.2023)
© Sputnik / Pavel Lisitsyn / Go to the mediabankStand of JSC "Russian Export Center" (REC) at the international industrial exhibition "INNOPROM-2019" in Yekaterinburg
Stand of JSC Russian Export Center (REC) at the international industrial exhibition INNOPROM-2019 in Yekaterinburg - Sputnik International, 1920, 28.01.2023
© Sputnik / Pavel Lisitsyn
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
The Russian Export Center (REC, part of the VEB.RF) has held the first selection of companies to promote their goods in foreign pavilions this year, a statement from the organization has said.

"On 27 January, the Russian Export Center held its first meeting of the 2023 Expert Commission for selecting companies to participate in the program to promote agribusiness products abroad. The Commission considered 14 applications from 11 companies: three each to Turkey and Vietnam, and two each to the UAE, Egypt, China and Saudi Arabia," the center announced.

The report specified that the exporters would promote processed cheese, confectionery, premade products, dumplings, canned vegetables, various drinks, as well as cereals, pulses, oil seeds and essential oil crops.

"In 2022, exporters placed more than 1,200 products in pavilions in China, Vietnam, Egypt and the UAE, and total sales increased nearly 10-fold. This year we have new ambitious goals. Participants in the program will be able to take advantage of a wide range of promotional tools, including through large retail chains and new media," REC vice-president Alexei Solodov noted.

He reiterated that since 2022, the REC has been able to finance not only the promotion of products directly through pavilions, but also their placement in trading and retail networks and on electronic trading platforms. These measures were developed at the request of exporters and will allow them to strengthen their position in the countries where there are pavilions.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала