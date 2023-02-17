International
- Sputnik International, 1920
Russia
The latest news and stories from Russia. Stay tuned for updates and breaking news on defense, politics, economy and more.
https://sputniknews.com/20230217/russia-foreign-ministry-summons-italian-ambassador-after-russian-performances-cancellation-1107547055.html
Russia Foreign Ministry Summons Italian Ambassador After Russian Performances Cancellation
Russia Foreign Ministry Summons Italian Ambassador After Russian Performances Cancellation
The Russian Foreign Ministry said on Friday that it had summoned Italian Ambassador in Moscow Giorgio Starace in connection with the cancellation of a number of Russian performances in Italy recently.
2023-02-17T14:03+0000
2023-02-17T14:03+0000
russia
italy
cancel culture
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/08/15/1099834947_0:50:3071:1777_1920x0_80_0_0_8c7e0073c0727a14775f3d61af810a0b.jpg
Rome's decisions "testify to the manifestation of a tendency to discriminate against Russian artists and narrow cultural and humanitarian exchanges," the statement read. Additionally, the Russian Foreign Ministry informed the Italian ambassador of its assessments of the ongoing supplies of arms and military equipment to Ukraine.
https://sputniknews.com/20221222/russias-rich--inspiring-cultural-legacy-can-never-be-cancelled---russian-culture-foundation-1105692449.html
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/08/15/1099834947_187:0:2918:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_c414cc5f2e254eda12d289e46da669eb.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
russia, italy, cancel culture, russian cultural legacy can never be cancelled
russia, italy, cancel culture, russian cultural legacy can never be cancelled

Russia Foreign Ministry Summons Italian Ambassador After Russian Performances Cancellation

14:03 GMT 17.02.2023
© Sputnik / Vitaly Belousov / Go to the mediabankThe building of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation in Moscow at sunset.
The building of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation in Moscow at sunset. - Sputnik International, 1920, 17.02.2023
© Sputnik / Vitaly Belousov
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Russian Foreign Ministry said on Friday that it had summoned Italian Ambassador in Moscow Giorgio Starace in connection with the cancellation of a number of Russian performances in Italy recently.

"On February 17, Italian Ambassador to Russia Giorgio Starace was summoned to the Russian Foreign Ministry. During the conversation, the Russian side expressed to the head of the diplomatic mission the bewilderment in connection with the recent cancellation of performances by a number of Russian performers in Italy," the ministry said in a statement.

Rome's decisions "testify to the manifestation of a tendency to discriminate against Russian artists and narrow cultural and humanitarian exchanges," the statement read.
Russian Art Can't Be Cancelled - Sputnik International, 1920, 22.12.2022
Russia
Russia's Rich & Inspiring Cultural Legacy Can Never Be 'Cancelled' - Russian Culture Foundation
22 December 2022, 17:23 GMT
"Russia remains open to dialogue in the field of culture and does not intend to impose restrictions on cultural figures from Italy, of course, if the Italian side observes the conditions of equality and reciprocity in the implementation of relations in this area," the ministry said.
Additionally, the Russian Foreign Ministry informed the Italian ambassador of its assessments of the ongoing supplies of arms and military equipment to Ukraine.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала