Russia Foreign Ministry Summons Italian Ambassador After Russian Performances Cancellation

The Russian Foreign Ministry said on Friday that it had summoned Italian Ambassador in Moscow Giorgio Starace in connection with the cancellation of a number of Russian performances in Italy recently.

Rome's decisions "testify to the manifestation of a tendency to discriminate against Russian artists and narrow cultural and humanitarian exchanges," the statement read. Additionally, the Russian Foreign Ministry informed the Italian ambassador of its assessments of the ongoing supplies of arms and military equipment to Ukraine.

