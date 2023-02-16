International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputniknews.com/20230216/videos-thousands-of-taxis-block-madrid-square-in-protest-against-local-authorities-1107481732.html
Videos: Thousands of Taxis Block Madrid Square in Protest Against Local Authorities
Videos: Thousands of Taxis Block Madrid Square in Protest Against Local Authorities
Thousands of taxi drivers have blocked the Plaza de Castilla in the center of Spain's capital Madrid in a demonstration again local authorities, according to the union platform of the Municipal Transport Company of Madrid.
2023-02-16T02:23+0000
2023-02-16T02:23+0000
world
spain
madrid
taxi drivers
protests
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e7/02/10/1107482087_0:161:3069:1887_1920x0_80_0_0_64ab442b22186bfafc6772aecc0c50ee.jpg
It was the third manifestation of taxi drivers in recent months in Madrid against the policy of Isabel Díaz Ayuso, the president of the Community of Madrid, which, according to protesters, put the taxi service in the hands of large companies, such as Uber, Cabify, and Bolt.The local government is finalizing new regulations that, among other things, will allow taxis to travel freely at any time and will allow for car-sharing services so that passengers can reserve a seat in already booked taxis to share the cost of a ride. The process of the issuance of licenses and hiring drivers will also be simplified.According to a Spanish broadcaster, some 6,000 taxi drivers participated in the protest.Public discontent is becoming increasingly significant against the background of the upcoming regional government elections, which will be held on May 28.
spain
madrid
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e7/02/10/1107482087_168:0:2899:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_2ddc10f948505c463bdfcb02b54b1101.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
spain, madrid, plaza de castilla, taxi drivers protest in madrid, taxi crisis in spain, protests in europe
spain, madrid, plaza de castilla, taxi drivers protest in madrid, taxi crisis in spain, protests in europe

Videos: Thousands of Taxis Block Madrid Square in Protest Against Local Authorities

02:23 GMT 16.02.2023
CC0 / Nicolas Vigier / Plaza de Castilla, MadridPlaza de Castilla, Madrid
Plaza de Castilla, Madrid - Sputnik International, 1920, 16.02.2023
CC0 / Nicolas Vigier / Plaza de Castilla, Madrid
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
MADRID (Sputnik) - Thousands of taxi drivers have blocked the Plaza de Castilla in the center of Spain's capital Madrid in a demonstration against local authorities, according to the union platform of the Municipal Transport Company of Madrid.
"Thousands of taxi drivers have again occupied the Plaza de Castilla in Madrid. The taxi drivers' struggle is a struggle for public services, against the exploitation of labor, and for the quality of services," the platform tweeted.
It was the third manifestation of taxi drivers in recent months in Madrid against the policy of Isabel Díaz Ayuso, the president of the Community of Madrid, which, according to protesters, put the taxi service in the hands of large companies, such as Uber, Cabify, and Bolt.
The local government is finalizing new regulations that, among other things, will allow taxis to travel freely at any time and will allow for car-sharing services so that passengers can reserve a seat in already booked taxis to share the cost of a ride. The process of the issuance of licenses and hiring drivers will also be simplified.
© Photo : FPtaxiMadridA set of photos showing a convoy of taxi protesters standing in the Plaza de Castilla. The slogan says "The PP sells public services"
Twitter Screenshot - Sputnik International, 1920, 16.02.2023
A set of photos showing a convoy of taxi protesters standing in the Plaza de Castilla. The slogan says "The PP sells public services"
© Photo : FPtaxiMadrid
According to a Spanish broadcaster, some 6,000 taxi drivers participated in the protest.
© Photo : vivi2729A photo showing a taxi column of protesters
Twitter Screenshot - Sputnik International, 1920, 16.02.2023
A photo showing a taxi column of protesters
© Photo : vivi2729
Public discontent is becoming increasingly significant against the background of the upcoming regional government elections, which will be held on May 28.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала