Videos: Thousands of Taxis Block Madrid Square in Protest Against Local Authorities

Thousands of taxi drivers have blocked the Plaza de Castilla in the center of Spain's capital Madrid in a demonstration again local authorities, according to the union platform of the Municipal Transport Company of Madrid.

It was the third manifestation of taxi drivers in recent months in Madrid against the policy of Isabel Díaz Ayuso, the president of the Community of Madrid, which, according to protesters, put the taxi service in the hands of large companies, such as Uber, Cabify, and Bolt.The local government is finalizing new regulations that, among other things, will allow taxis to travel freely at any time and will allow for car-sharing services so that passengers can reserve a seat in already booked taxis to share the cost of a ride. The process of the issuance of licenses and hiring drivers will also be simplified.According to a Spanish broadcaster, some 6,000 taxi drivers participated in the protest.Public discontent is becoming increasingly significant against the background of the upcoming regional government elections, which will be held on May 28.

