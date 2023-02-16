https://sputniknews.com/20230216/tigray-peace-process-important-lesson-marker-for-africa--world-south-african-fm-says-1107508875.html

Tigray Peace Process 'Important Lesson, Marker for Africa & World,' South African FM Says

Tigray Peace Process 'Important Lesson, Marker for Africa & World,' South African FM Says

This peace process in Ethiopia's Tigray region is an important lesson and marker for Africa and for the entire world, South African Minister of International Relations and Cooperation Naledi Pandor said.

2023-02-16T18:05+0000

2023-02-16T18:05+0000

2023-02-16T18:05+0000

africa

east africa

ethiopia

tplf (tigray people's liberation front)

south africa

naledi pandor

foreign minister

peace process

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e7/02/0c/1107350907_0:65:2901:1697_1920x0_80_0_0_4b9d9b6a2242c5a9faeee69bc14c0cc5.jpg

The peace process in Ethiopia's Tigray region is an important lesson and marker for Africa and for the entire world, South African Minister of International Relations and Cooperation Naledi Pandor told African media during an African Union summit in Addis Ababa.South Africa has repeatedly called for a peaceful settlement of the Ukraine conflict. Russian officials, in their turn, have on numerous occasions declared their country's readiness for peace talks, stressing that it is the West that has forbidden Ukraine from holding negotiations with Moscow.According to Pandor, "when people talk, guns are silenced," and when people do not, "you have more arms, you have more death, you have more destruction."She added that South Africa was "very honored" when the AU chose it as the location for the peace talks to take place.During the Ordinary Session of the Executive Council of the AU, Ethiopian Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Demeke Mekonnen said that the implementation of the peace agreement was "on course," with his country "redoubling efforts to ensure" its full implementation and continuing to expedite humanitarian aid to Tigray.Pandor also called Ethiopia's Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed "a person who is very committed to Africa solving its own problems," underlining the role of the AU in doing so.She also called for the development of preventative diplomacy, noting that Africans "must avoid conflict on the continent."The Tigray conflict, which is estimated to have claimed from around 80,000 to 600,000 lives, broke out in November 2020, when the TPLF launched a "preemptive attack" on Ethiopian military bases.The TPLF had been the governing party of Ethiopia since 1991, before losing its position to the country's current government in 2018.

https://sputniknews.com/20230216/ethiopia-warns-the-unhrc-could-undermine-peace-process-in-tigray-1107491690.html

africa

east africa

ethiopia

south africa

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Petr Baryshnikov

Petr Baryshnikov

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Petr Baryshnikov

ethiopia south africa, tigray south africa, south africa peace, south africa foreign, au ethiopia, au peace, tigray war, tigray conflict