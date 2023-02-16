International
- Sputnik International, 1920
Africa
Get the latest Africa news from Sputnik: breaking news, photos, videos, analysis, and features.
https://sputniknews.com/20230216/tigray-peace-process-important-lesson-marker-for-africa--world-south-african-fm-says-1107508875.html
Tigray Peace Process 'Important Lesson, Marker for Africa & World,' South African FM Says
Tigray Peace Process 'Important Lesson, Marker for Africa & World,' South African FM Says
This peace process in Ethiopia's Tigray region is an important lesson and marker for Africa and for the entire world, South African Minister of International Relations and Cooperation Naledi Pandor said.
2023-02-16T18:05+0000
2023-02-16T18:05+0000
africa
east africa
ethiopia
tplf (tigray people's liberation front)
south africa
naledi pandor
foreign minister
peace process
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e7/02/0c/1107350907_0:65:2901:1697_1920x0_80_0_0_4b9d9b6a2242c5a9faeee69bc14c0cc5.jpg
The peace process in Ethiopia's Tigray region is an important lesson and marker for Africa and for the entire world, South African Minister of International Relations and Cooperation Naledi Pandor told African media during an African Union summit in Addis Ababa.South Africa has repeatedly called for a peaceful settlement of the Ukraine conflict. Russian officials, in their turn, have on numerous occasions declared their country's readiness for peace talks, stressing that it is the West that has forbidden Ukraine from holding negotiations with Moscow.According to Pandor, "when people talk, guns are silenced," and when people do not, "you have more arms, you have more death, you have more destruction."She added that South Africa was "very honored" when the AU chose it as the location for the peace talks to take place.During the Ordinary Session of the Executive Council of the AU, Ethiopian Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Demeke Mekonnen said that the implementation of the peace agreement was "on course," with his country "redoubling efforts to ensure" its full implementation and continuing to expedite humanitarian aid to Tigray.Pandor also called Ethiopia's Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed "a person who is very committed to Africa solving its own problems," underlining the role of the AU in doing so.She also called for the development of preventative diplomacy, noting that Africans "must avoid conflict on the continent."The Tigray conflict, which is estimated to have claimed from around 80,000 to 600,000 lives, broke out in November 2020, when the TPLF launched a "preemptive attack" on Ethiopian military bases.The TPLF had been the governing party of Ethiopia since 1991, before losing its position to the country's current government in 2018.
https://sputniknews.com/20230216/ethiopia-warns-the-unhrc-could-undermine-peace-process-in-tigray-1107491690.html
africa
east africa
ethiopia
south africa
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Petr Baryshnikov
Petr Baryshnikov
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e7/02/0c/1107350907_75:0:2804:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_aaee40e6f407676b315a7a650a529206.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
ethiopia south africa, tigray south africa, south africa peace, south africa foreign, au ethiopia, au peace, tigray war, tigray conflict
ethiopia south africa, tigray south africa, south africa peace, south africa foreign, au ethiopia, au peace, tigray war, tigray conflict

Tigray Peace Process 'Important Lesson, Marker for Africa & World,' South African FM Says

18:05 GMT 16.02.2023
© AP Photo / Themba HadebeLead negotiator for Ethiopia's government, Redwan Hussein, left, and lead Tigray negotiator Getachew Reda, right, sign documents during the peace talks in Pretoria, South Africa on Nov. 2, 2022.
Lead negotiator for Ethiopia's government, Redwan Hussein, left, and lead Tigray negotiator Getachew Reda, right, sign documents during the peace talks in Pretoria, South Africa on Nov. 2, 2022. - Sputnik International, 1920, 16.02.2023
© AP Photo / Themba Hadebe
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
Petr Baryshnikov
All materialsWrite to the author
The armed conflict between the Ethiopian government and the Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF) effectively ended in November 2022 in a peace treaty signed in Pretoria, South Africa as a result of the peace process led by the African Union (AU).
The peace process in Ethiopia's Tigray region is an important lesson and marker for Africa and for the entire world, South African Minister of International Relations and Cooperation Naledi Pandor told African media during an African Union summit in Addis Ababa.
"This peace process in Ethiopia is a very important lesson and marker, not just for Africa, but for the entire globe. Because we have a conflict in Russia and Ukraine, we have been saying there should be a negotiation that diplomacy must be allowed to play a role," Pandor said.
South Africa has repeatedly called for a peaceful settlement of the Ukraine conflict. Russian officials, in their turn, have on numerous occasions declared their country's readiness for peace talks, stressing that it is the West that has forbidden Ukraine from holding negotiations with Moscow.
According to Pandor, "when people talk, guns are silenced," and when people do not, "you have more arms, you have more death, you have more destruction."

She noted that the lesson offered by the case of Ethiopia is "let us sit around the table. Let’s put our issues on the table. Let us resolve them as brothers and sisters and create conditions of peace in the continent."

She added that South Africa was "very honored" when the AU chose it as the location for the peace talks to take place.
During the Ordinary Session of the Executive Council of the AU, Ethiopian Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Demeke Mekonnen said that the implementation of the peace agreement was "on course," with his country "redoubling efforts to ensure" its full implementation and continuing to expedite humanitarian aid to Tigray.
Ethiopian government soldiers ride in the back of a truck on a road near Agula, north of Mekele, in the Tigray region of northern Ethiopia on May 8, 2021. - Sputnik International, 1920, 16.02.2023
Africa
Ethiopia Warns the UNHRC Could Undermine Peace Process in Tigray
11:38 GMT
Pandor also called Ethiopia's Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed "a person who is very committed to Africa solving its own problems," underlining the role of the AU in doing so.

In her opinion, "it's very important that the African Union always keeps in touch with developments on the continent and doesn't allow issues to be taken up by external parties, because sometimes those external countries fuel conflict rather than help to resolve problems."

She also called for the development of preventative diplomacy, noting that Africans "must avoid conflict on the continent."
"We have the tradition that we discuss matters, this is our culture and whether there are problems, we sit down and discuss them and resolve them peacefully as nations," she said, noting that "arms and conflict" becoming part of the continent is always a tragedy.
The Tigray conflict, which is estimated to have claimed from around 80,000 to 600,000 lives, broke out in November 2020, when the TPLF launched a "preemptive attack" on Ethiopian military bases.
The TPLF had been the governing party of Ethiopia since 1991, before losing its position to the country's current government in 2018.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала