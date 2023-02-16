International
State Duma OKs Law to End Council of Europe International Treaties Concerning Russia
Russia's lower house, the State Duma, adopted on Thursday the law on terminating international treaties of the Council of Europe concerning Russia
11:29 GMT 16.02.2023
CC BY-SA 2.0 / Filip Maljković/Wikimedia Commons / Council of Europe
Council of Europe - Sputnik International, 1920, 16.02.2023
CC BY-SA 2.0 / Filip Maljković/Wikimedia Commons /
