Russia Withdraws From Council of Europe - Lawmaker

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russia decided to withdraw from the Council of Europe, and NATO countries were fully responsible for breaking off the dialogue, and that... 15.03.2022, Sputnik International

The decision to withdraw from the Council of Europe has been made, and a relevant letter from Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov with it has been handed over to the organization's secretary general, Tolstoy said.The decision to withdraw was made in the midst of another anti-Russian discussion in PACE, the result of which could be "another false Russophobic resolution based on conjectures that have nothing to do with reality," he said.

