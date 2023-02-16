https://sputniknews.com/20230216/spain-to-allocate-75mln-for-cooperation-with-african-countries-foreign-ministry-says-1107489596.html

Spain to Allocate $75Mln for Cooperation With African Countries, Foreign Ministry Says

The Spanish government will allocate 70 million euros ($75 million) for cooperation with the African countries, as part of a "new phase" in relations, the country’s foreign ministry said on Wednesday.

"Spanish Minister of Foreign Affairs, European Union and Cooperation Jose Manuel Albares announced today [Wednesday] a new phase of relations with the African continent, under which Spain will allocate 70 million euros for cooperation projects. With this decision, Spain intends to contribute to the stability and prosperity of the continent, considering that Africa’s role in solving global problems nowadays is a reality that must be recognized by the international community," the ministry said in a statement. These funds will be allocated towards the realization of initiatives under the "Africa 2063" development blueprint. This cooperation will be of particular importance for the development of food security in the region. The statement also indicated that, together with the African Union, Spain contributed to the world summit, which announced the commitment of 236 million euros ($257 million) to African countries.In addition, the ministry noted that Spain has pledged to facilitate an high-level EU-Africa meeting on investment, job creation, student mobility and cultural ties, once it assumes the rotating presidency of the Council of the European Union in July.

