'Reckless Spending': Republicans Sound Alarm After CBO Report Warns of Debt Ceiling Catastrophe

On Wednesday, the Congressional Budget Office issued its financial forecast that warned the US Government would be unable to meet its financial obligations if Congress does not raise the debt ceiling by this summer.

Republicans and Democrats have been battling and debating if the debt ceiling should be raised without a corresponding cut in spending. Republicans want cuts to social services before the ceiling is raised, while President Joe Biden says he will not negotiate on whether the United States will pay its obligations.Secretary of the Treasury Janet Yellen has warned that if the government defaults on its debt, it could lead to a recession.While both parties are responsible for the debt, and the debt ceiling has been raised under Republican presidents far more often than under Democratic ones, Republican politicians wasted no time in placing the blame directly on Biden and the Democrats.While it is true that tax revenues do exceed the cost of interest on the debt, all of those dollars have been allocated by Congress already. Paying the debt interest with only tax revenue would take significant cuts to spending, which is mostly earmarked for military spending and so-called “mandatory spending” for programs like Social Security that have been funded by taxpayers with the understanding the government has an obligation to pay them back.Representative and chairman of the House Budget Committee Jody Arrington (R-TX) released a statement saying that the “damage of Democrat spending on the national debt is worse than we thought.”“House Republicans must rein-in the unbridled spending and restore fiscal sanity in Washington before it’s too late,” he added.While Biden has been quick to point out that the deficit (the gap between annual government spending and tax revenues) has decreased during his tenure, it is significantly higher than the CBO predicted it would be if Biden had stuck with Trump-era spending.Most of the reduction in the deficit was due to expiring COVID-19 relief spending and a growing economy for much of 2022. With the economy cooling, that is not expected to continue, and the deficit is expected to grow to 5.4% of the nation's gross domestic product, as Arrington contends.House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) took to Twitter to express his frustrations with government spending.McCarthy would issue a dire warning in a later tweet.It is debatable if we will spend less than $10.45 trillion on the military over the next ten years, not only because the military budget has been consistently increased over the past two decades, but because multiple things associated with the military aren’t included in the base Defense Department budget.The Overseas Contingency Operation account, ostensibly designed to fund the “war on terror” but now used for a variety of Pentagon pet projects, is not included in the military budget. Neither is the Department of Energy, which makes sense until you realize the National Nuclear Security Administration, which secures US nuclear weapons and researches new ones, falls under the Department Of Energy’s budget and not the military budget. Veteran Affairs, responsible for providing current and former soldiers with health care and support after service, is also a separate expenditure. As is the Department of Homeland Security, which includes the Coast Guard, Customs and Border Protection, the Office of Intelligence and Analysis, and the Domestic Nuclear Detection Office, among other programs. Likewise, with the CIA, National Security Agency, the Defense Intelligence Agency, and other foreign-focused agencies.In 2019, The Nation calculated all the extra spending related to war but not a part of the official military budget and determined that the true cost of military spending was over $1.25 trillion annually. At that time, the official military budget was only $554.1 billion. For the fiscal 2023, that same budget is $816.7 billion, not counting the aforementioned war-related programs.While the rest of McCarthy’s statement could be called hyperbolic, the spirit of his warning rings largely true.Meanwhile, the Chairman of the House Financial Services Committee, Patrick McHenry (R-NC) called for compromise in a statement.If the debt ceiling is not raised, the CBO predicts that the US government will have to delay payments, default on debt or both between June and September of this year.

