https://sputniknews.com/20230215/cbo-us-faces-catastrophic-default-between-july-september-if-debt-ceiling-fails-to-be-raised-1107474659.html

CBO: US Faces Catastrophic Default Between July, September if Debt Ceiling Fails to Be Raised

CBO: US Faces Catastrophic Default Between July, September if Debt Ceiling Fails to Be Raised

The Congressional Budget Office warned on Wednesday that if the US does not raise its debt ceiling, it can expect to default on payments between July and... 15.02.2023, Sputnik International

2023-02-15T19:07+0000

2023-02-15T19:07+0000

2023-02-15T19:45+0000

economy

us economy

congressional budget office (cbo)

us

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0a/0b/1101736891_0:131:3177:1918_1920x0_80_0_0_6632b966a65a4b34437d48bfa7b76e78.jpg

The Congressional Budget Office warned on Wednesday that if the US does not raise its debt ceiling, it can expect to default on payments between July and September.The debt ceiling was established to limit the amount of debt the Government could hold with the hope of preventing it from borrowing beyond its ability to pay. However, virtually every time the government reached that limit, it has been raised. Since 1960, Congress has acted 78 times to raise, extend or change the definition of the debt ceiling to allow the government to incur more debt.The debt ceiling was reached again on January 19, forcing the Treasury Department to move funds around in what the CBO calls "extraordinary measures" in order to meet the Government's obligation. This new projection from the CBO estimates that will no longer be viable this summer and if Congress does not raise the ceiling once again, the Government will "have to delay making payments for some activities, default on its debt obligations, or both."If the US Government defaults on its debts, there could be a cascade effect resulting in a recession or even a depression. Borrowing would become more expensive, inflation would rise even faster than it has been, international trade would be stifled and large companies holding the debt could have their balance sheets upended when US debt payments stop.The Republican party has been steadfast in its refusal to raise the debt ceiling unless it comes with corresponding spending cuts, mostly to domestic social spending, focusing on healthcare, labor and education.Both parties are responsible for the debt, which now sits at $31.4 trillion dollars. Of the 78 times it has been raised, 49 came under Republican presidents, including three times under former President Donald Trump.At the heart of the problem is that tax revenue is not keeping up with spending, and the gap between the two is getting worse. The annual budget imbalance is expected to reach $1.4 trillion in 2023, and is expected to increase to $2 trillion from 2024 to 2033, according to the CBO.Currently, the deficit equates to 5.3% of the country's total GDP, and that number is expected to rise to 6.9% by 2033. As the CBO points out, that is significantly higher than the 3.6% that the deficit has averaged over the last 50 years.The projections from the CBO exceed its previous expectations from May of last year by $3 trillion, mainly due to new spending legislation and an economic forecast that predicts increased interest rates and mandatory spending increases.The CBO further notes that the September to July projection is only an estimation and the funds could last longer or dry up faster than they expect. If tax revenues or capital gains are lower than they expect, funds could potential run out before July.MORE DETAILS TO COME

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

us economy, congressional budget office, us